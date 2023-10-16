Connor Bedard weighs in on Auston Matthews' impact ahead of his first match against Maple Leafs

Connor Bedard, the rising star rookie of the Chicago Blackhawks, is set to face the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time, and the anticipation is palpable. With high praise pouring in from the Maple Leafs dressing room, it's clear that Bedard has caught the attention of some of the NHL's finest.

Auston Matthews, the Leafs' superstar, had this to say about Bedard's remarkable skill:

"He shoots it as good as anybody I've seen, he is definitely special in that regard."

It's a tremendous compliment coming from one of the league's elite goal-scorers.

In response to Matthews' admiration, Bedard expressed his excitement about facing the Maple Leafs, saying,

"Looking forward to it. Auston Matthews and a lot of those guys are people I've watched play for a long time and idolize..."

When asked about Matthews' comments on his shot being on par with the league's best, Bedard reciprocated the praise:

"I feel he is someone who pioneered this certain shot... Ever since he came into the league, he's someone I've loved to watch and looked up to. Just his complete game, how he holds his own on the ice is something special... Unreal player and one of the best in the league."

The matchup between Bedard and Matthews promises to be a thrilling showdown, with respect and admiration flowing from both sides. As Bedard makes his mark in the NHL, the hockey world eagerly awaits his clash with one of its most formidable talents.

Connor Bedard receives World Junior Championship Ring, continues to shine

Connor Bedard was presented with his well-deserved World Junior Championship ring on Saturday. Alongside his teammate Kevin Korchinski, Bedard was honored for their outstanding contributions to Team Canada during the tournament.

Team Canada's victory in the World Juniors, sealed with a nail-biting 3-2 overtime win against the Czech Republic, owed much to Bedard's exceptional performance. Leading the tournament with a remarkable 23 points in just seven games, Bedard left no doubt about his extraordinary talent. His dazzling display included nine goals and 14 assists, firmly establishing him as a standout player in the competition.

With the USA's Logan Cooley trailing behind in second place with 14 points, Bedard's skills on the ice shone brightly. Now, as part of the Chicago Blackhawks, Bedard continues to make his mark in the NHL, with three points this season, including one goal and two assists.