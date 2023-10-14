Connor Bedard weighs in on his Hockey Night in Canada debut against Montreal Canadiens

Connor Bedard, the rising young talent from North Vancouver, is all set to make his highly anticipated Hockey Night in Canada debut against the Montreal Canadiens.

The 18-year-old forward, who was the first overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL draft, has already made an impactful presence within the first few games in the league.

Although this game also marks the Montreal Canadiens' home opener, his presence remains undeniable.

Bedard describes his Hockey Night in Canada debut as an exciting moment. He said,

"You grow up watching Hockey Night in Canada as a kid.”

The youngster remains unfazed by all the attention and high expectations. He has already garnered it as an early teenager when he scored an astonishing 88 points in 30 games as a 13-year-old in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League. Also earned exceptional status to play as a 15-year-old in the Western Hockey League.

Expand Tweet

Like Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, Bedard has not only accepted but thrived under pressure. He has displayed incredible composure on the ice, registering points and at least five shots in his first two NHL games - an impressive performance that shows his comfort on the ice.

What to expect: Montreal Canadiens vs Chicago Blackhawks

Montreal and Chicago both experienced ups and downs in their recent games. Montreal demonstrated its offensive prowess despite losing in a shootout to Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 by scoring five goals.

Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach contributed significantly, while defensemen Mike Matheson and Arber Xhekaj provided essential point support.

Conversely, the Chicago Blackhawks are looking to bounce back after a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on opening night. After an impressive start to their season with four goals scored on opening night, only one goal was scored during their recent match-up against them.

Both teams aim to improve and expand upon previous performances in the upcoming games.