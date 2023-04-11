The NHL Rookie Draft, scheduled for June 28, 2023, may as well be renamed "The Connor Bedard Draft." A consensus top prospect in this year's draft, Bedard has continued to separate himself from the rest of the draft class.

The 17-year-old from North Vancouver, British Colombia, has been a top prospect since becoming draft eligible. While a clear-cut No. 1 pick is not always the case in these drafts, he has showcased his skills at all levels, creating a sizeable gap between himself and the rest of the class.

This kid is the kindest, most dedicated and hardest working kid I’ve ever met. I can’t wait for what’s next. Devestated. That might be the last time you’ll ever see Connor Bedard on the ice in the WHL. Whata fun ride it’s been. This kid is the kindest, most dedicated and hardest working kid I’ve ever met. I can’t wait for what’s next. https://t.co/ms6TR2GlLv

"Devestated. That might be the last time you’ll ever see Connor Bedard on the ice in the WHL. Whata fun ride it’s been. This kid is the kindest, most dedicated and hardest working kid I’ve ever met. I can’t wait for what’s next." - @Diamond_Dante

Connor Bedard has 71 goals and 72 assists for a total of 143 points in 57 games this season with the Regina Pats of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He finished 36 points ahead of second-placed Chase Wheatcroft of the Prince George Cougars, who finished with 107.

As the NHL regular season nears its conclusion, with only three days remaining, fans have been glued to what has been dubbed the "NHL Tankathon." Several teams have been more focused on improving their odds in the NHL Draft as opposed to winning games.

According to Tankathon.com, the Chicago Blackhawks have the best odds of landing the number one pick in the NHL Draft, sitting at 25.5%. However, with a few games remaining in the regular season, there is a chance that the odds could change.

"Updated odds in the race for Connor Bedard: With his junior hockey season in Regina over, San Jose losing to Winnipeg and Chicago losing to Minnesota, it's pretty much down to Anaheim, Chicago and Columbus to finish 32nd overall to end the season. #TankForBedard #SJSharks" - Jeff Adams

The Columbus Blue Jackets sit second with 13.5%, and the Anaheim Ducks are third with 11.5%. Several other teams may be able to improve their odds of landing Connor Bedard in the NHL Draft Lottery. Those teams include the San Jose Sharks (9.5%), Montreal Canadiens (8.5%), and Arizona Coyotes (7.5%).

A look at what makes Connor Bedard a special talent

Bedard is as elite as they come in the offensive zone. A fluid and agile skater, the talented forward is among the finest skaters in the draft class.

Shooting is another of Bedard's best abilities, with his coach even comparing his shooting to Toronto Maple Leafs superstar Auston Matthews.

