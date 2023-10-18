Hockey enthusiasts and collectors are gearing up for an exciting addition to their card collections as the highly anticipated Connor Bedard Young Guns rookie card prepares for its release. With a projected value of $500 to $1,000, this card is generating considerable buzz in the hockey card market, and Upper Deck is expected to introduce it in early 2024.

Connor Bedard, widely regarded as a generational ice hockey prospect, is poised to make history after the Chicago Blackhawks made him the No. 1 pick in the draft. Bedard's excitement and anticipation aren't without merit. His exceptional skating skills, sharpshooting abilities and impeccable puck handling have set him apart as a young talent with immense potential.

Rookie cards have always been a prized possession for collectors, symbolizing the initiation of a professional career. In the case of Connor Bedard, whose future in the NHL looks promising, his rookie card is expected to be a highly sought-after treasure.

Connor Bedard rookie card release date and more details

The release date for the Connor Bedard rookie card is slated for late February or March 2024, featuring in the Upper Deck Series 2, not in the Series 1. Hockey card collecting has transcended from being just a hobby, it has become an investment trend with substantial business potential.

The card's future value largely depends on Bedard's performance with the Blackhawks. If he lives up to the immense hype and quickly displays his potential in the NHL, the card's value is likely to surge. Conversely, if he faces a learning curve, the card's worth may experience a modest decline, a pattern observed with previous prospects.

Rob Collins, owner of Ultimate Sportscards in North Bay, anticipates Bedard's first NHL rookie cards to surpass the prices seen for Connor McDavid's rookie cards in 2015-16. These cards, produced in limited quantities, are not only rare but also highly coveted among collectors. Coupled with Bedard's growing popularity, they are set to become valuable in the future, making them a compelling investment for avid hockey card collectors and enthusiasts.

NHL viewership has surged due to Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks' first overall draft pick in the NHL has been a huge draw for viewers. In just four games into his NHL career, the rookie has significantly boosted NHL TV ratings.

The opening night, featuring a nationally televised game between the Blackhawks and the Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN, established a new viewership record for a regular NHL season game (excluding Winter Classic games). This trend continued the next night when they faced off against the Boston Bruins, setting yet another record for viewership.