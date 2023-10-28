Connor Clifton suspension: NHLPA delivers verdict for illegal check to the head on Nico Hischier

The NHL Department of Player Safety delivered its verdict, and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton has been slapped with a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of the New Jersey Devils' captain, Nico Hischier. The decision follows a hit that didn't go well with the hockey community.

The official Twitter account for the NHL Department of Player Safety tweeted,

"Buffalo’s Connor Clifton has been suspended for two games for an Illegal Check to the Head of New Jersey’s Nico Hischier."

Expand Tweet

The incident took place with just four minutes remaining in the Sabres' clash with the Devils, which ended in a 5-4 loss for Buffalo. Clifton made a high hit using his left shoulder that connected with Hischier.

The collision resulted in Clifton receiving a match penalty for the hit. Hischier, although initially shaken by the impact, returned for the second period but was ultimately forced to sit out during the third.

Connor Clifton, 28, has seen action in eight games this season, contributing one assist and carrying a minus-6 rating. This season marks Clifton's debut with the Sabres after spending five seasons with the Boston Bruins.

Over the course of his career, he has accumulated 44 points, including 10 goals and 34 assists, and boasts an impressive plus-31 rating across 240 games.

The decision to suspend Clifton for two games underscores the NHL's commitment to prioritizing player safety. Hits to the head have been a major concern, and the league's Department of Player Safety has taken a firm stance on penalizing any illegal checks that jeopardize the well-being of players.

This suspension not only holds Clifton accountable but sends a message to the entire league that such actions will not be tolerated.

More on Connor Clifton's NHL journey

In 2017, after failing to reach an agreement with the Arizona Coyotes, Connor Clifton signed with the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League, where he participated in 54 games.

His journey took a significant turn when he was signed to a two-year entry-level NHL contract by the Boston Bruins on May 3, 2018. This opportunity led to his NHL debut on November 16, 2018, against the Dallas Stars, having been called up on an emergency basis.

July 1, 2019, marked another significant chapter as Clifton committed to the Bruins with a three-year, $3 million contract extension. However, his hockey journey saw a new destination on July 1, 2023, as Clifton left the Bruins in free agency, signing a lucrative three-year, $9.99 million contract with the Buffalo Sabres.