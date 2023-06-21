Connor Hellebuyck rumors: Winnipeg Jets goalie interested in long-term deal with New Jersey Devils

According to TSN insider Pierre LeBrun, there are rumors suggesting that Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck may have an interest in playing for the New Jersey Devils if the opportunity arises. With one year remaining on his current contract, Hellebuyck's future with the Jets has been a topic of discussion.

General Manager Kevin Cheveldayoff is looking to avoid any narrative that Hellebuyck will not be a member of the Jets beyond the upcoming season. The team could potentially trade the star goalie either during the offseason, at the 2024 trade deadline, or even at the upcoming draft. Hellebuyck's manageable contract, with only one year left, makes him an attractive trade asset.

Hellebuyck is reportedly interested in joining the New Jersey Devils, but the team's salary cap constraints present a challenge. A sign-and-trade scenario, like the recent deal between the Devils and Blue Jackets, could be a favorable option. However, fitting Hellebuyck's desired contract within the Devils' tight salary cap structure remains a challenge.

Connor Hellebuyck boasts an impressive career .916 save percentage and has helped lead the Jets to the postseason in five of the past six seasons. With accolades such as a Vezina Trophy win and multiple All-Star Game appearances, Hellebuyck's desire for a long-term extension is understandable. His asking price is believed to be in the range of Andrei Vasilevskiy's contract ($9.5 million per year through 2027-28).

If a deal were to materialize, the Devils would likely have to part ways with one or more of their current goaltenders, including Vitek Vanecek, Akira Schmid, or prospect Nico Daws. Winnipeg, on the other hand, could benefit from such a trade by acquiring a promising netminder in return.

Connor Hellebuyck's focus remains on winning a Stanley Cup championship, and he believes his current team's window of opportunity is closing. Whether a move to the New Jersey Devils or another team, it will be intriguing to see how this situation unfolds in the coming months.

Trade destinations to watch for Connor Hellebuyck

Several other teams are reportedly eyeing Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck as a potential addition to bolster their netminding. The Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and even the Vegas Golden Knights are mentioned as potential suitors for the Vezina Trophy-winning goalie.

Each team has its own reasons for pursuing Hellebuyck. Some seek a consistent and elite netminder to solidify their goaltending position, while others aim to elevate their team to championship contention. However, there are obstacles that could impede these potential trades. Salary cap limitations, existing goaltending options, or the lack of desirable assets to offer in return may complicate negotiations.

With his proven track record and reliability, Connor Hellebuyck has emerged as a sought-after commodity. As the offseason progresses, these interested teams will need to weigh the benefits against the challenges in their pursuit of the talented goaltender.

