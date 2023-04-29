A recent comment from goaltender Connor Hellebuyck detailed the uncertainty surrounding his future on the team. It came after the Winnipeg Jets lost in Game 5 against the Knights. With this loss, they are out of the playoffs now.

"I just want to win a Cup," he said. "I don't know what the future of this team's going to look like. I don't know what their plans are, and I don't know if I'm in it, to be honest. I'm not sure what they're thinking.

Murat Ates @WPGMurat Connor Hellebuyck isn't interested in a rebuild. He says he hasn't spoken to the Jets about an extension, that he hasn't thought about it, and he'll listen to Cheveldayoff when they speak.

It truly sounds like a Stanley Cup is his only remaining goal.





On Twitter, Winnipeg Jets fans are expressing their concerns about Hellebuyck's future with the team.

One fan named Domi speculated that the goaltender could end up with the New Jersey Devils, as they are in need of a top-tier netminder.

Could see Hellebuyck going to New Jersey. That's their missing piece



This potential move would leave the Jets without their star goalie, which could be devastating to their Stanley Cup dream.

Another fan took a more critical approach, stating that Hellebuyck's lackluster playoff performance may have contributed to the team's early exit. According to the tweet, Connor Hellebuyck didn't perform up to his usual standard during the playoffs.

if he had played better, then they would have had a chance. he's never really played star like during the playoffs



Finally, another fan named Daniel offered some insight into the value of having an elite goaltender. He stated that Hellebuyck's talent was able to cover up a lot of the team's deficiencies, but once the goalie hit a slump, the team's fate was sealed.

Having an elite goaltender can mask a lot of stink. Once Hellebuyck hit a slump, it was over for them. The other injuries didn't do them favors either



MattMadd22 @drumerboi22 @SpruceGroveMike @WPGMurat Sens may go after Hellebuyck. They need a top goalie to put them over the edge, and he certainly fits that role.





Connor Hellebuyck YOU are a Toronto Maple Leaf

James Sample @JamesSample37 @JohnLuTSNWpg @PuckPedia I think that was the last season for the bulk of the top of this roster for the Winnipeg Jets. I expect Wheeler, Dubois, Hellebuyck and maybe more gone this summer.

Overall, the reaction from Winnipeg Jets fans on Twitter is one of concern and uncertainty. The potential loss of key players like Hellebuyck could seriously impact the team's chances of success.

Take a quick look at Connor Hellebuyck's NHL career

Connor Hellebuyck was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round (130th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft. Hellebuyck's NHL debut came in 2015 when he was called up from the American Hockey League following an injury to Ondrej Pavelec.

Connor Hellebuyck's breakout season came in 2018-19 when he tied for the NHL lead with 44 wins and helped the Jets advance to the Western Conference Finals.

He was named an NHL Second-Team All-Star and earned his first trip to the NHL All-Star Game. He followed up that impressive season with another outstanding campaign, winning the Vezina Trophy as the league's best goalie in 2020.

