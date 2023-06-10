Connor Hellebuyck, the talented goaltender for the Winnipeg Jets, finds himself in the midst of significant pressure as the offseason approaches. Rumors abound regarding potential trades involving key players on the team.

Recent reports indicate that Hellebuyck, along with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mark Scheifele, may not be inclined to sign contract extensions with the Jets. Notably, Hellebuyck's departure from Winnipeg appears increasingly likely, as NHL insiders suggest that the likelihood of him leaving the team is high, with some stating,

"That ship has sailed"

(Source: The Athletic)

Hellebuyck, the Jets' star goaltender, is regarded as one of the best netminders in the league. However, it seems that he is ready to explore opportunities with other teams once his contract expires. With just one year remaining on his current deal, the Jets are now faced with the decision of whether to trade Hellebuyck this summer or risk losing him for nothing in free agency.

The news of Hellebuyck's expected departure comes as a blow to Jets fans, who have witnessed his exceptional performances and remarkable contributions to the team's success over the years.

Take a quick look at Connor Hellebuyck's NHL career

The Jets selected Connor Hellebuyck in the fifth round (130th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut in 2015 after being called up from the American Hockey League due to an injury to Ondrej Pavelec.

Hellebuyck's breakout season occurred in 2018-19, during which he tied for the NHL lead in wins with 44 and played a significant role in helping the Jets reach the Western Conference Finals.

His exceptional performance earned him a spot on the NHL Second-Team All-Star roster and his first appearance in the NHL All-Star Game. In the following season, he continued to excel and was recognized as the league's best goaltender by winning the Vezina Trophy in 2020.

Connor Hellebuyck's NHL goaltending performance

During his NHL career, Connor Hellebuyck has participated in 445 games, serving as the goaltender in 436 of them. He has achieved an impressive record with 238 wins and 154 losses.

In the 2022-23 season, Hellebuyck played in 64 games, starting in all of them as the team's primary goaltender. He secured 37 victories while experiencing 25 losses throughout the season. Hellebuyck's consistent presence in the net and his ability to contribute to his team's success have established him as a reliable and talented goaltender in the NHL.

Poll : 0 votes