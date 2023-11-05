"Connor Jokic": Connor Bedard's bland reaction after goal leaves NHL fans in splits as he earns comparisons to 2x NBA MVP

In a recent twist of events, young Canadian professional ice hockey center Connor Bedard has found himself in the spotlight once again, but not necessarily for his on-ice excellence.

A Reddit user on the r/hockey community took over Bedard's Reddit account and shared a post with the caption:

"Bedard is thrilled to score a goal."

While it might seem like a straightforward expression of joy for scoring, the post sparked quite a reaction among NHL fans on Reddit.

One Reddit user humorously referred to Bedard as:

"Connor Jokic"

Another fan chimed in with a bold prediction, declaring:

"Gonna win a cup before McDavid."

Some fans expressed their belief that the NHL might be too easy for the young prodigy. One fan went on to state:

"This league is too easy for him. He's BORED."

One fan added a touch of humor by noting:

"his new goal song is 'Sound of Silence.'"

Connor Bedard's calm and collected demeanor after scoring a goal has certainly caught the attention of NHL fans on Reddit.

Connor Bedard's first month in the NHL

Connor Bedard, the highly anticipated No. 1 pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL Draft, has been making waves during his first month as a rookie, facing some of the best players in the NHL. However, a matchup against fellow top pick from 2019, Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, has been postponed due to Hughes' upper-body injury.

Bedard, who is just 18 years old, has shown a remarkable ability to rise to the occasion, playing against the likes of Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon and Auston Matthews, all established NHL stars.

In his first 10 NHL games, Bedard has already made an impact, scoring five goals, providing two assists and accumulating seven points. He has displayed an impressive work ethic, blocking shots, excelling in face-offs and registering a team-leading 30 shots on goal. Bedard's accomplishments include becoming the fifth Blackhawks player in nearly 80 years to score five goals in his first 10 NHL games.

His NHL journey began with an assist in his debut against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins, followed by his first goal against the Boston Bruins. Bedard has also notched goals in games against the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Bedard's first month in the NHL has been challenging yet enjoyable, and he's looking forward to achieving his goals alongside his teammates while taking things one day at a time.