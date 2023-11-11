Connor McDavid, widely recognized as a unique talent in hockey for his extraordinary offensive skills and game-altering speed, recently talked about the challenges he and the Edmonton Oilers have had this season. McDavid is grappling with a dent in confidence amid the team's 2-9-1 record. In an interview with Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic, McDavid shared some insights.

Despite McDavid's impressive career stats of 860 points, only ten have come in the current season, a stark contrast to his usual high-scoring performances. The drop in production coincides with his return from a two-game absence due to an upper-body injury. McDavid denies any lingering health issues but acknowledges a noticeable decline in his usual dominance on the ice.

“It’s right there along with the rest of the group — not very high,” McDavid said.

Teammate Leon Draisaitl, the reigning Rocket Richard winner, also faces challenges, with five goals and 15 points in 12 games. The Oilers' offensive struggles contribute significantly to their disappointing start, impacting their playoff prospects. McDavid emphasizes that the team's confidence is low, creating a challenging atmosphere for everyone.

“Everybody goes through struggles. We’re no different. We’re human. It’s been a long time since we’ve gone through something like this,” McDavid said, “It’s not fun. It’s not fun to go through it as a group.”

Connor McDavid and Woodcroft address challenges and seek improvement

Despite generating chances and controlling the game, the Oilers struggle to convert opportunities into goals. Their once-dominant power-play unit, a crucial factor in last season's success, has faltered, managing only one goal in five games since McDavid's return. The team's offensive output has declined sharply, averaging just 2.58 goals per game compared to last season's 3.96.

“The last five percent is the hardest part,” McDavid said, “The last five percent separates great players from good players.”

Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft acknowledges concerns about creativity and finishing, emphasizing the need for improvement on both ends of the ice. While attention has been rightfully given to the team's defensive issues and subpar goaltending, the lack of offensive production emerges as a critical concern.

As the Oilers navigate this challenging period, the onus falls on every player, including McDavid and Draisaitl, to elevate their performances.

“I’m seeing two individuals giving us everything they have,” Woodcroft said, “It hasn’t gone perfectly for them individually or us collectively as a team. They wear that because they’re such proud individuals. They’re great leaders. Once our team is in the right direction, that eases some of that burden for them.”

However, the road to improvement remains uncertain, and McDavid acknowledges the difficulty of restoring confidence in a team facing an unexpected and prolonged slump.