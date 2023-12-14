Connor McDavid's "in spirit" attendance in Dominican Republic wedding of daugther of Boots and Hearts festival founders

In a celebration of love and music, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid's fiancée Lauren Kyle attended the wedding of Rachel Dunford, the daughter of Stan and Eva Dunford, founders of the Boots and Hearts Music Festival. The joyous occasion, held recently, marked the union of Rachel, a 22-year-old Western University alumna from Toronto.

While Connor McDavid didn't share updates on the wedding through his social media, Lauren Kyle gave fans a glimpse into the festivities through her Instagram stories. The series of pictures featured McDavid in a dapper light sky-blue tuxedo and white shirt, in a video call.

McDavid in a light sky-blue tuxedo

One snapshot captured the essence of the day as Kyle, dressed in a stylish black dress with sunglasses, posed alongside Rachel and another friend, expressing excitement with the caption "Let's get our girl married."

Lauren Kyle and Rachel Dunford

Lauren shared a video from the picturesque beach venue, showcasing moments of carefree joy as she and a friend ran along the shore in bikinis.

Lauren on the picturesque beach

The celebrations weren't just about fashion and fun, as Lauren stunned in a greenish-golden dress.

Lauren Kyle's greenish-golden dress

The backdrop of the mountain-top venue added a touch of grandeur to the occasion. Lauren's Instagram stories also provided glimpses of Rachel Dunford's wedding night, allowing fans to share in the couple's joyous moments.

Rachel Dunford's wedding night

Connor McDavid and Oilers's dominant 4-1 win over rookie Connor Bedard and Blackhawks

In a highly anticipated clash between NHL stars Connor McDavid and rookie Connor Bedard, the Edmonton Oilers triumphed over the Chicago Blackhawks with a 4-1 victory. McDavid, showcasing his prowess, contributed two assists, extending his point streak to 10 games.

Bedard, the rising star for the banged-up Blackhawks, initially gave his team a 1-0 lead with a remarkable goal, but Edmonton responded swiftly. Sam Gagner, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman found the net for the Oilers, securing their eighth consecutive win.

Stuart Skinner made 22 saves, earning his seventh consecutive victory in goal for Edmonton. The Oilers' cohesive performance demonstrated their winning formula, emphasizing defensive strength and limiting opponent chances.