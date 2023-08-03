Connor McDavid bids adieu to agent Jeff Jackson, joins Auston Matthews' current rep

Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers’ captain has recently bid goodbye to his former agent, Jeff Jackson, through a social media post. The 26-year-old NHL star expressed his respect towards Jackson by talking about the care and guidance that the Oilers captain sought during his tenure in the NHL.

“Jeff and I have had a long and fruitful relationship, and I have witnessed his care, relentlessness, and obvious knowledge of the game and industry firsthand.”

The Edmonton Oilers have made a significant choice by appointing Jeff Jackson as their new CEO of hockey operations. Throughout his career, he has proven to be an amazing player-agent and has excelled in many facets of the game. Connor McDavid has also rejoiced for Jackson’s future with the Oilers for his new position. He said:

“I look forward to working with Jeff in his new role, and am excited about what this means as the future of the Oilers.”

Other significant names also came to the limelight in McDavid’s post. The Oilers star added:

“I’m excited about this next chapter for me and to continue to be represented by Wasserman on the off the ice, with Jude Moldaver as my agent alongside Adam Phillips, my longtime manager, handling day-to-day matters.”

Connor McDavid opens up on expectations for Oilers' new $4 million signing

Connor McDavid openly discussed his hopes for Connor Brown, the Edmonton Oilers' most recent acquisition, in a touching message. Brown's choice to join the team was significantly influenced by their almost 10-year friendship, and McDavid couldn't contain his joy about the reunion.

Connor McDavid, a three-time Hart Trophy winner, doesn't frequently use adjectives. But he used the word "perfect" twice, while speaking about Brown joining the team.

Despite Brown having a difficult 2022-23 season due to an ACL injury, McDavid respects his unwavering resolve and understands the tremendous potential he provides to the team.

Their adventure began many years ago when McDavid joined the Erie Otters, where he met Connor Brown, the team's captain at the time. McDavid, who admired Brown's work ethic and competitive spirit, was forever changed by the friendship they shared during those days.