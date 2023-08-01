Connor McDavid comes clean on expectations from Oilers' new $4,000,000 signing

In a heartfelt declaration, Connor McDavid opened up about his expectations from Connor Brown, the Edmonton Oilers' latest acquisition. After a decade-long friendship, McDavid played a key role in persuading Brown to join the Oilers, and the captain couldn't be more thrilled about the reunion.

McDavid, a three-time Hart Trophy winner, rarely uses the term "perfect" in his vocabulary, but when describing Brown's addition to the team, he used it not once but twice. Despite a challenging 2022-23 season for Brown due to an ACL injury, McDavid recognizes his friend's unwavering determination and sees the potential he brings to the squad.

Their journey started years ago when McDavid, then a 15-year-old, joined the Erie Otters and was mentored by Brown, then the team's captain. The camaraderie between the two left a lasting impact on McDavid, who admired Brown's work ethic and competitive spirit.

Now reunited in Edmonton, McDavid expects Brown - who has signed a one-year $4 million contract with the Oilers - to make a significant impact on and off the ice. The two had displayed exceptional chemistry during their junior hockey days, and McDavid reckons they can rekindle that magic in the Oilers' lineup.

As the upcoming season approaches, McDavid's faith in Brown's abilities remains steadfast, and their friendship, built on respect and admiration, could elevate the Oilers to new heights.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl playfully roast Zach Hyman's golf game at charity event

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, star players of the Edmonton Oilers, were present at The fourth annual Zach Hyman Celebrity Classic golf tournament held at the Eagles Nest Golf Club in Toronto's North York region.

The event, hosted by the Hyman Foundation, aimed to raise funds for the SickKids Foundation and the UJA Federation and saw several hockey stars in attendance.

When asked about the worst golfer among the Oilers, McDavid playfully roasted his teammate Zach Hyman. With a hint of humor, McDavid quipped:

"Gotta be Zach (Hyman). I mean, I don't even know why he puts on a golf tournament. He doesn't play golf, so he should put on a pickleball tournament or something like that."

The remark highlighted Hyman's infrequent golfing activities, as he only plays twice a year, during the said charity event and at the Oilers Foundation tournament.

Connor McDavid also elaborated on Hyman's golf skills, noting how TSN had portrayed his golf shots in the past, creating a source of amusement.

"I think TSN did him pretty bad last year showing a golf shot or two of him, so he was a little bit stressed about that. So hopefully, you can get a good one on camera for him this year," Connor McDavid added.