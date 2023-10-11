Connor McDavid comes clean on NHL's controversial decision to ban pride tapes

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid has expressed his disappointment with the NHL's decision to scrap pride tape from pre-game events. McDavid was disappointed when theme jerseys were banned and has given his thoughts to reporters again.

McDavid, a leading player in the league and an influential figure, is known for his support of various themed nights in the NHL, including Pride Night, Military Night, and Indigenous Night. Here's what he said:

"I've enjoyed all the nights that we've celebrated here in Edmonton, whether that's, you know, Pride Night or Military Night or Indigenous Night, all the various nights that we've had and had a chance to celebrate. I've always enjoyed them."

When asked whether he believes the league is taking a step backward, McDavid stated:

"I've expressed disappointment in not being able to wear the various jerseys or the tapes or whatever. You know, whether that's pride tape, or pink tape or anything. It's always something that I've enjoyed."

McDavid's remarks underline his personal support for these initiatives and his hope for their return in the future.

While he acknowledges the current situation, Connor McDavid's comments emphasize the importance of celebrating diversity and inclusivity within the NHL. This is a message that resonates with fans and advocates for a more welcoming and inclusive sports environment.

Connor McDavid voices disappointment over NHL's ban on themed jerseys

Previously, Connor McDavid expressed his disappointment over the NHL's decision to ban themed jerseys, including those designed for Pride Night.

Following his remarkable achievement of winning the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award for the third and fourth time, respectively, McDavid reiterated his disappointment. He underscored the Edmonton Oilers' commitment to supporting specialty nights:

"It's disappointing to see," McDavid stated at the NHL awards ceremony in Nashville.

"It's not my call, but obviously it's disappointing. I certainly can't speak for every organization. I know in Edmonton, we were one of the first teams to use the Pride tape. We strongly feel hockey is for everybody, and that includes the Pride nights."

The new policy came after commissioner Gary Bettman and the league's board of governors expressed concern that a few players' refusals to wear Pride jerseys overshadowed efforts to raise awareness.

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos disagreed with the notion that these refusals were a distraction and called for a focus on the positive impact made by the majority of players who proudly wore themed jerseys.

Connor McDavid's disappointment echoes the sentiments of many within the league who value the opportunity to promote inclusivity and diversity through these jerseys.