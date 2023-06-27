Connor McDavid disappointed at NHL's decision to ban pride jerseys

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid expressed his disappointment with the NHL's policy change that prohibits players from wearing themed jerseys, including those designed for Pride nights.

Following his remarkable achievement of winning the Hart Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award for the third and fourth time, respectively, McDavid shared his views on the matter. He reiterated his disappointment and highlighted the team's continuous support for specialty nights.

"It's disappointing to see," McDavid said at Monday night's NHL awards ceremony in Nashville. "It's not my call, but obviously it's disappointing."

"I certainly can't speak for every organization. I know in Edmonton, we were one of the first teams to use the Pride tape. We strongly feel hockey is for everybody, and that includes the Pride nights."

The NHL will still host events to raise awareness for various causes, such as Pride, military appreciation, and Hockey Fights against Cancer. The league's board of governors agreed with commissioner Gary Bettman that the refusals of a few players to wear Pride jerseys overshadowed the efforts made by the clubs.

The decision has sparked debate among players and fans alike.

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos disagreed with the notion that the refusals were a distraction. He said that the focus should be on the majority of players who proudly wore the themed jerseys. Stamkos urged for the attention to shift towards the positive impact rather than being fixated on a few dissenting players.

Connor McDavid's disappointment reflects sentiment within the league, as many players and fans value the opportunity to promote inclusivity and diversity through themed jerseys.

The NHL's decision has ignited conversations about the importance of supporting marginalized communities and the role of professional sports in promoting social change.

Connor McDavid captures third Hart Memorial Trophy as NHL MVP

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid secured his third Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's Most Valuable Player on Monday night, falling just one vote short of unanimous selection. McDavid's remarkable season, which saw him achieve the highest-scoring performance in over 25 years, earned him the prestigious award.

In addition to the Hart Trophy, McDavid also claimed the Ted Lindsay Award as the league's most outstanding player, as voted by his peers.

The Edmonton Oilers captain dominated the stat sheet, leading the NHL in goals (64), assists (89), and points (153) during the regular season. His point total was the highest since Mario Lemieux's 1995-96 campaign.

Connor McDavid, widely recognized as the best hockey player in the world, had previously won the Hart Trophy in 2017 and 2021, along with multiple Ted Lindsay Awards.

Despite his individual accolades, the talented forward is still in pursuit of his first Stanley Cup title. The Oilers were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the eventual champions, the Vegas Golden Knights.

