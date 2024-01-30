Connor McDavid discloses how $24,000,000 Blackhawks forward had a role to play in setting him up with fiancée Lauren Kyle

During a visit to an Edmonton school, NHL superstar Connor McDavid opened up about the intriguing backstory of how he met his fiancee, Lauren Kyle. The revelation took place as McDavid fielded hard-hitting questions, shedding light on a connection involving a fellow player from his earlier days in the league.

Connor McDavid shared with the students:

"I met Lauren through my roommate at the time. I was living with Taylor Hall. Anybody remember Taylor Hall? And a guy by the name of Luke Gazdic, who also played on the team, and the three of us were living together, and they were mutual friends. We thought we'd be a good pair, and I guess we were"

Taylor Hall, a seasoned forward with the Chicago Blackhawks, apparently played a significant role in this romantic chapter of McDavid's life as he met the love of his life through Hall, who was his roommate at the time.

Lauren Kyle, McDavid's long-time girlfriend turned fiancee has been an integral part of his life since their journey began in 2016.

The genesis of their relationship occurred during a friend's birthday party, creating a connection that has only deepened over the years. They decided to take their relationship to the next level, getting engaged on Jun. 22, 2023.

Oiler's 16th consecutive victory with Connor McDavid's four-pointer

Connor McDavid's brilliant performance with one goal and three assists propelled the Edmonton Oilers to their 16th consecutive victory bringing them within one win of tying the NHL record.

The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Nashville Predators 4-1 on Saturday, matching the 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets for the second-longest winning streak.

Connor McDavid said:

“It’s exciting, obviously it’s a great run, obviously the goalies have played great. This past week wasn’t our best hockey and we found a way to get three wins, which is a great sign. We’ve gotten great goaltending, the back end has been good, the kill has been amazing, those are all good things.”

McDavid's teammate Leon Draisaitl, who contributed a goal and two assists, said:

“It’s special. It takes a lot of good efforts and a lot of good games to get to that number. We have been a bit sloppy the last three games but have obviously had some individual performances that have gotten us the wins. You need that sometimes too. It’s been a great stretch for us.”

The Oilers' power play along with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Draisaitl's scoring played a crucial role in the victory. Draisaitl's goal marked his 800th career point, making him the fourth-fastest player to achieve this milestone.

The Oilers now aim to tie the NHL record after the All-Star break against the Las Vegas Raiders on Feb. 6.