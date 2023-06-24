Connor McDavid engaged: Oilers star proposes to girlfriend Lauren Kyle in Chicago

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Kyle, recently announced their engagement. The couple, who have been together for nearly eight years, shared the joyful news with their fans through an Instagram post. The engagement took place on June 22, 2023, during a vacation in Chicago, where McDavid and Kyle were accompanied by their family members.

Lauren Kyle expressed her overwhelming happiness in the Instagram caption accompanying a series of engagement photos. She described June 22nd as the best day of her life and conveyed her excitement about spending the rest of their lives together.

The couple's journey over the past eight years has been filled with growth, happiness, and an abundance of love. Kyle expressed her amazement at the future ahead and the beautiful life they are going to create together.

In her heartfelt message, Lauren Kyle expressed her deep love and gratitude towards Connor McDavid. She acknowledged she knew he was her person from the day they met and expressed her eagerness for the journey ahead.

The proposal, she described, was thoughtful and picture-perfect, surpassing any expectations she had. Kyle's love for McDavid shone through her words, emphasizing the immense bond they share.

Following the announcement, fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, expressing their excitement and support for the couple.

More about Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's relationship

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's love story began in 2016 when they crossed paths at a mutual friend's birthday celebration. Since that fateful meeting, they have remained a couple, supporting and growing together.

Lauren Kyle, an Edmonton native, hails from Alberta, Canada. She pursued her education at Ryerson's School of Interior Design and now runs her own successful firm called Kyle and Co. Design Studio. Additionally, Kyle has been working on her cookbook titled The Atelier Table, showcasing her passion for culinary arts.

Sports hold a special place in Kyle's heart, having played volleyball during her college years. She has become a pillar of support for McDavid, attending and cheering for him during his home games in Edmonton. The couple even showcased their beautiful home in an episode of Architectural Digest.

In keeping with their shared love for pets, Connor McDavid and Kyle have welcomed a furry companion into their lives named Leonard. A neon sign adorns their living space with the words "If you don't like dogs, get out", reflecting their affection for dogs.

Poll : 0 votes