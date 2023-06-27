Connor McDavid & Erik Karlsson lead the way as NHL names 2022/23 NHL All-Star team

Connor McDavid and Erik Karlsson have once again proven their dominance in the NHL, leading the way as the league names its 2022-23 All-Star Team.

McDavid, the dynamic center for the Edmonton Oilers, captured his fifth career berth on the First Team, solidifying his status as one of the league's most exceptional players. With this accomplishment, he surpassed Sidney Crosby to become the active center with the most First Team berths.

Joining McDavid on the front line of the First Team are David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins on right-wing and Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars on the left wing.

The defensive positions are occupied by Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks, who earned his fifth career First Team selection, and Adam Fox of the New York Rangers. The goaltender position is filled by Linus Ullmark of the Boston Bruins, the recipient of this year's Vezina Trophy.

Notably, McDavid and Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl achieved a rare feat by sweeping the top two places at center on the All-Star Team. This marks the first time in 62 years that players from the same team have achieved this milestone.

The Second Team features outstanding talents such as Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers and Artemi Panarin of the New York Rangers on the forward line, and defensemen Hampus Lindholm of the Boston Bruins and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche.

2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Four

Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders completes the lineup as the Second Team goaltender.

The All-Star Team selections were made by representatives of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. This recognition is a testament to the remarkable skills and contributions of these players throughout the 2022-23 season.

The full list of NHL First and Second All-Star Teams, dating back to 1930-31, can be found on the NHL's official records site.

2023 NHL Draft set to unveil next generation of hockey stars

The 2023 NHL Entry Draft is an annual event where teams select promising ice hockey players to join their rosters. Eligibility for the draft is based on the age of the players, with North American players between 18 and 20 and European/international players between 18 and 21 eligible to participate.

The draft consists of seven rounds, with a total of 217 players chosen. The draft order is determined by a combination of factors, including regular season standings and the Draft Lottery, which gives non-playoff teams a chance to secure higher draft positions.

The 2023 NHL Draft is set to take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The first round will be held on June 28 at 7 p.m. ET, followed by rounds 2-7 on June 29 starting at 11 a.m. ET. Excitement surrounds this event as teams and fans anticipate the arrival of the next generation of hockey stars.

The Chicago Blackhawks won the NHL Draft Lottery, earning the coveted No. 1 pick, while the Anaheim Ducks will select second overall. This sets the stage for an intriguing draft where teams will have the opportunity to bolster their rosters with top-tier talent.

