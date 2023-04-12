Connor McDavid extends his points streak to 15 games and joins an elite club.

Edmonton Oilers power forward Connor McDavid recorded an assist during the Oilers' 2-1 OT victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. With an assist on the night, McDavid has now extended his points streak to 15 straight games.

With this feat, the Edmonton Oilers captain became the first player in NHL history to have a three 15-game point streak in a single season. McDavid's third 15-game point streak started when he recorded three points in a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 11.

McDavid has accumulated 10 goals and 18 assists in his current 15-game point streak. Soon after achieving this remarkable milestone, the Oilers' netminder Stuart Skinner was quick to recognize the class from his captain and said (via NHL.com):

"He's amazing for us, just the fact of how he is on the ice. A big thing for me is just how he is off the ice and how hard-working [he is] and how he is as a leader, just how he is as a friend in general, and that's a big reason why we love him around here."

Connor McDavid has played in 81 games for the Oilers this season. He's managed to accumulate 152 points through 64 goals and 88 assists. He became just the sixth player in NHL history to reach the 150-point mark. McDavid is likely to win a fifth and third consecutive Art Ross Trophy of his career.

Connor McDavid and co. defeat the Colorado Avalanche in OT

The Edmonton Oilers (49-23-9), led by Connor McDavid, defeated the Colorado Avalanche (49-24-7) 2-1 in overtime at the Ball Arena on Tuesday.

Ben Meyers scored an unassisted goal at 4:52 minutes of the first period to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead. Just 36 seconds later, Mattias Ekholm tied the game at 1-1 after putting the net back into the net with a slapshot. The second and third periods saw no goals from either side of the team.

The game then moved to overtime where Evan Bouchard scored the winner at 1:50 minutes of OT after converting an assist from McDavid on a powerplay to a wrist shot.

The Edmonton Oilers are two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the Pacific Division title. The Oilers will play their final game of the season against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

