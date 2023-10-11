Connor McDavid Fantasy Projection: How many points will Oilers star forward score in NHL 2023-24 season?

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL and has been going first overall in fantasy hockey drafts.

McDavid led the NHL in points last season, and if you have the Oilers forward on your team, you have a great chance at winning.

Last season, McDavid put up 153 points in 82 games, and for the past three seasons, he has recorded more points every season. So, will he somehow score more than 153 points this year?

How many points will Connor McDavid score?

Connor McDavid scoring 153 points last season was seen as something he couldn't do again. It was a historic season, and the oddsmakers expect McDavid to take a step back in the 2023-24 season.

Currently, McDavid's point total for the season is 135.5, which is well under the 153 he had last season. However, even if he gets 136 points, McDavid will likely lead the NHL in points and be the top fantasy player this season.

Although McDavid dominates on the scoresheet, he has been vocal in saying his stats don't matter to him. Instead, he just wants to win the Stanley Cup and is super-motivated to do that this season, according to NHL.com's Derek Van Diest.

"I think it says a lot about where our group is at, everybody is dialed in, everybody is super-motivated, everybody is determined and everybody is in it together," McDavid said. "I think that’s kind of the message I’ve been feeling just with guys wanting to come back and make sure we’re all together for a couple of weeks before camp."

Although Connor McDavid is only focused on winning the Stanley Cup, he will still top the NHL in points. Not only will he lead the league in points, but the superstar should also go over 135.5 points as the oddsmakers have him at.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see McDavid record 150 points again this season, as he and the Edmonton Oilers offense are that dominant.

