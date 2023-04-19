"Connor McDavid is this generation's poster child": NHL commissioner on how the Oilers star fares against Wayne Gretzky as the GOAT in hockey

In a recent interview with ESPN, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman spoke about the emergence of Connor McDavid as a generational player.

Bettman mentioned Connor McDavid, who has been making waves with his exceptional play. Bettman noted that McDavid is emerging as the face of the NHL for this generation, based on his incredible skill and performance on the ice.

Comparisons have even been made between McDavid and Wayne Gretzky, with some suggesting that McDavid could challenge Gretzky's status as the greatest player in NHL history. Bettman acknowledged that records are made to be broken, and that the evolution of the sport and its players is part of what makes it so exciting.

Upon being asked whether Connor McDavid was ready to be the face of the NHL, Bettman replied:

"on the regular season he's had and based on the way he's played the last few years. He is this generation's poster child. And it's ironic because he seems to really be emerging, you know, based on this season in a year with for the first time, as long as I can remember, we don't have Ovie or Sid in the playoffs."

Bettman continued:

"Wayne has always spoken about the fact that records are made to be broken. And he's been excited about Alex Ovechkin ins, attempt and approach to set the old time goalscoring record."

Connor McDavid's impact on the league and more.

One aspect of Connor McDavid's impact on the league that Bettman highlighted was the increased exposure that the Edmonton Oilers are receiving as a result of his play.

Bettman said:

"More and more people are getting to see the magic that Connor McDavid does on the ice every night. And you watch the replays that we saw last night where he would just skate through three defenders on the puck. And it's just incredible to watch him play. He is incredibly skilled."

Bettman touched on the excitement surrounding the upcoming matchups between the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, and New York Islanders. With all three teams in the playoffs, the metropolitan area has become hockey central.

Bettman said:

"Plus the islanders being in the playoffs. This is hockey central in terms of the metropolitan area and it's going to be fun to watch. And we're going to have the New York New Jersey team in the second round, no matter what happens so I think it's going to be a lot of fun and it's getting as I said a lot of attention."

Whether McDavid will become the next generation's face of the NHL may be up for debate. If he keeps up his acceptional performances, however, it'll almost certainly be guaranteed.

