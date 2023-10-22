Connor McDavid injury: Jay Woodcroft comments on apparent injury to Oilers captain

The Edmonton Oilers faced an unexpected setback as their star player and captain, Connor McDavid, left the ice prematurely during a recent game against the Winnipeg Jets. Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft shed some light on the situation, addressing McDavid's apparent injury.

During the game, which took place at Rogers Place, an altercation between Connor McDavid and the Jets' Josh Morrissey led to concerns about McDavid's health. The incident occurred just seven minutes and 27 seconds into the first period, and McDavid's actions raised alarms among fans and teammates.

Expand Tweet

Woodcroft offered some initial insights into Connor McDavid's condition, suggesting that the injury appeared to be muscular. He said:

"It appeared to be muscular... just to me as I watched during the play. We'll see. I'll have more information tomorrow."

Expand Tweet

The uncertainty has left Oilers fans on edge, as they eagerly await further details on the extent of McDavid's injury.

When asked about the specific moment when McDavid might have been hurt, Woodcroft said:

"I thought it was more him coming up the ice, and just something felt off for him. That's what it looked like from the bench. I haven't even rewatched it yet."

Expand Tweet

Woodcroft's comments hinted at the potential seriousness of the situation.

In the end, McDavid's injury forced him to exit the game prematurely, leaving the Oilers without their captain's services for the final four minutes and 20 seconds of the third period. His absence was particularly noticeable during the 3-on-3 overtime that followed, as the Oilers ultimately suffered a 3-2 loss to the Jets.

McDavid's impact on the team's performance is undeniable, and his early-season statistics, including two goals and six assists in just five games, highlight his significance to the Oilers. With an already challenging season ahead, McDavid's injury leaves Oilers fans and the organization anxious for updates on their star player's health and potential return to the ice.

Connor McDavid on Oilers' work ethic

Connor McDavid, captain of the Edmonton Oilers, isn't taking the upcoming NHL season lightly. In a recent conversation with Sportsnet, McDavid emphasized the importance of work ethic for the team. He stressed that the Oilers have never had an issue with their work ethic and that they understand that success in the NHL demands more than just skill.

"I don’t think that we’ve ever had a question of work ethic in our room," he said. "Obviously that’s something that we don’t take lightly, obviously, and no one around the league takes lightly. So by no means do I think, has it ever been an issue, and we’ve just sat back and been like, 'Oh, well, we’re skilled and we’ll win'. It’s hard to win in this league, really hard. It takes everybody, and it takes everything you got. So we got to get back to that."

The Oilers' are determined to face the challenges of the season head-on and strive for success in the 2023-24 NHL season.