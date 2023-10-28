Connor McDavid injury update: Oilers captain still eyeing 2023 Heritage Classic return

The hockey world eagerly awaits the return of Connor McDavid as the Edmonton Oilers' captain eyes the 2023 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic against the Calgary Flames at Commonwealth Stadium this Sunday. While McDavid has been sidelined due to an upper-body injury, there's a glimmer of hope that the star player might make a triumphant comeback.

McDavid's absence was deeply felt when the Oilers faced the New York Rangers and were handed a 3-0 loss at Rogers Place. It marked the second straight game the team had to take to the ice without their captain. McDavid's injury occurred late in the third period during a match against the Winnipeg Jets last Saturday, which ended in a 3-2 overtime loss.

During the game, McDavid's discomfort became apparent when he reached for his left side after joining a rush led by Zach Hyman.

Initially, the Oilers announced that McDavid would be out for 1-2 weeks, casting doubt over his participation in the Heritage Classic. The reigning Hart Trophy winner, honored as the NHL's most valuable player, has left a considerable void in the Oilers' lineup, having notched eight points, including two goals and six assists, in just five games this season.

However, there is some optimism surrounding McDavid's recovery. Edmonton's coach, Jay Woodcroft, revealed,

“He skated today and had a good day. We have time before our next game, so we’ll see how he is [Friday]. He skated today, and, so I took that as a good sign [that] he had a good day.”

The Oilers, with a 1-6-1 record, have experienced a challenging stretch of games, losing four in a row, including both matches without McDavid. The team's struggles culminated in a 7-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

More details concerning Connor McDavid's injury

The upcoming Heritage Classic promises unique challenges as temperatures are forecasted to hover near freezing when the puck drops on Sunday. The Oilers are using their off day on Friday to prepare for the outdoor game, with a practice scheduled for Saturday.

When asked about the risks associated with McDavid's return for an outdoor game, Coach Woodcroft emphasized,

“I think for him, he knows his body better than anybody. We’ll see where he is tomorrow. I think he had a good day today. I wouldn’t rule him out. But I’m not saying he’s going to play or not going to play. We have some time here before Sunday’s game.”

As the excitement builds for the Heritage Classic, fans and the Oilers hope for the return of their star player.