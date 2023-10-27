In a recent tweet, Senior columnist, Mark Spector provided an update on Connor McDavid, captain of the Edmonton Oilers.

McDavid's presence on the ice is eagerly awaited by fans and sports enthusiasts, and the update from the head coach of the Oilers, Jay Woodcroft. His statement on McDavid's status left fans with a glimmer of hope, as he mentioned:

"He had a good day (skating) today. I wouldn't rule him out (for Sunday), but I'm not ready to say either way. We've got time."

These words from Woodcroft are significant, given the immense impact that Connor McDavid has on the Oilers' performance and the league as a whole.

Connor McDavid's absence and Edmonton Oilers' dismal start to 23-24 season

The Edmonton Oilers are off to a dismal start in the 2023-24 season, managing only one win despite their preseason determination to begin the year on a strong note. They are at the penultimate position in the Pacific Division with a 1-5-1 record. This disappointing performance can be attributed to several key issues that have hindered their gameplay.

The most glaring problem for the Oilers is their uncharacteristic struggle to capitalize on their offensive strengths and their susceptibility to costly turnovers.

One of the primary areas where the team has faltered is their skating ability in the defensive zone. They have struggled to defend effectively along the boards and connect with their fellow players when facing the opposing team's offensive pressure.

A particular vulnerability has been the triangle in front of the net, especially in the vicinity of the face-off circles, which has led to a number of avoidable goals. To rectify these issues, the Oilers need to display more aggressiveness when it comes to challenging the puck in the neutral zone.

Creating turnovers in this crucial area should be a cornerstone of their game plan. Moreover, they must capitalize on their speed and puck-handling abilities, especially in the offensive zone, to make the most of their assets.

Despite these early struggles, it's essential to remember that the Oilers have a well-constructed team, but they need to execute a more polished game plan to achieve victory consistently.

In the absence of superstar Connor McDavid, Edmonton should look to their depth players to step up and contribute to scoring. The names like Zach Hyman and Connor Brown will now have a prominent role to play for the franchise.