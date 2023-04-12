Connor McDavid Interview: What did we learn from the Edmonton Oilers captain's candid talk

Connor McDavid is the best player in the NHL, there is simply no argument at this point. With one game remaining in the regular season for the Edmonton Oilers, there is still an opportunity for McDavid to add to his impressive 2023 season. Through 81 games this year, the Oilers' superstar has recorded 64 goals and 88 assists, for a league-leading 152 points.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet With an assist on the @EdmontonOilers GWG over the Avs, Connor McDavid became the first player in @NHL history to have three separate 15-game point streaks in a single season. With an assist on the @EdmontonOilers GWG over the Avs, Connor McDavid became the first player in @NHL history to have three separate 15-game point streaks in a single season. https://t.co/miUnwThMg9

"With an assist on the @EdmontonOilers GWG over the Avs, Connor McDavid became the first player in @NHL history to have three separate 15-game point streaks in a single season." - @Sportsnet

While his talent is undeniable, McDavid keeps a relatively low profile, however, the superstar captain gave an exclusive one-on-one interview with NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger. The two dug deep into everything Connor McDavid, including his legacy, his relationship with Leon Draisaitl, and the pressure heading into the NHL Draft.

Connor McDavid on his legacy in the NHL and in Edmonton

The generational talent has already been mentioned in all-time conversations with the likes of Wayne Gretzky, Bobby Orr, Mario Lemieux, and Sidney Crosby. While McDavid has certainly proved already that he belongs in conversations about the greatest player to play the game, he feels that team success is as important as individual success.

"I think the biggest compliment in this game is to be known as a winner, right?" he said. "You know, you look at Sidney Crosby, you look at Jonathan Toews, Gretz, all these guys, I mean, they're winners." the Oilers captain continued on that thought, "You've got to be a winner to be up there with the best of the best, and ultimately, like I said, that's where I want to be."

B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce CONNOR MCDAVID IS THE 6TH PLAYER IN NHL HISTORY TO REACH 60 GOALS AND 150 POINTS CONNOR MCDAVID IS THE 6TH PLAYER IN NHL HISTORY TO REACH 60 GOALS AND 150 POINTS 🔥 🔥 https://t.co/7O1rE3QVwL

"CONNOR MCDAVID IS THE 6TH PLAYER IN NHL HISTORY TO REACH 60 GOALS AND 150 POINTS" - @BR_OpenIce

McDavid expanded on his relationship with Leon Draisaitl

As arguably the two best players in the NHL, McDavid and Drasaitl have developed into the most dangerous pairings in the league. Since coming into the NHL in 2015, Connor has gone through it all with Leon Draisaitl, something that he feels has helped them grow as players and friends.

"We've been through kind of a handful, or a couple of runs, that are obviously really fun. And we've also been through years where, you know, you don't make the playoffs or have early playoff disappointment" he said.

Eric Friesen 🏒 @EricJFriesen #Oilers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are only the second set of teammates in NHL history to each record 60 power-play points in a single season and the first since Mario Lemieux and Paul Coffey in 1988-89! #LetsGoOilers #Oilers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are only the second set of teammates in NHL history to each record 60 power-play points in a single season and the first since Mario Lemieux and Paul Coffey in 1988-89! #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/hc3G4osmur

"#Oilers Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are only the second set of teammates in NHL history to each record 60 power-play points in a single season and the first since Mario Lemieux and Paul Coffey in 1988-89! #LetsGoOilers" - @EricJFriesen

"We're going through it, obviously, but to do it with a player like Leon and somebody like Leon who is a close friend, it'll just make it that much more special when the ultimate team success does happen."

On Connor Bedard and the pressure of the NHL Draft

Connor Bedard will be the first-overall pick of the upcoming NHL Draft, with scouts believing that he could become the next great NHL superstar. With that amount of pressure placed on a player, its a feeling that Connor McDavid recalled during his draft year. "It was really motivating because, well, you know, I didn't want to be a bust," McDavid said. "You know what I mean? I didn't want to be that guy."

The two-time NHL MVP gave advice to Bedard, and what helped him deal with the immense pressure placed upon him. "It goes back to leaning on your family and your friends and just having the ability to get away," McDavid said. "And be yourself. Still be a kid. Because he's still a kid. All things considered, I think he's handling it really well."

Bedard is currently the prize of the 2023 NHL Draft, with the Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Anaheim Ducks as the favorites to land the first-overall pick.

Poll : 0 votes