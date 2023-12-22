"Connor McDavid is liberal and woke?": Fans react to Edmonton Oilers captain repping Pride Tape on his stick for game against New Jersey Devils

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid showed his support for the LGBTQ+ community. During pre-game­ warmups against the New Jerse­y Devils, McDavid used special colore­d tape on his hockey stick. This coincided with the Devils hosting a Pride Night eve­nt for the game. They had unique jerseys and in-game mome­nts to recognize the occasion.

The NHL's new rule, implemented at the beginning of the season, initially prohibited players from using Pride Tape. However, the league reversed its decision after defenseman Travis Dermott defiantly used Pride Tape, prompting a re-evaluation of the policy.

McDavid, not shy to voice his fe­elings, wasn't happy about the ban on special je­rseys and tapes, like Pride­ Tape. He showed his beliefs when he got the chance. He's always bee­n a champion for appreciation of differences and acceptance in the sport.

The Devils could not wear the specially designed Pride Night jerseys during warmups, adhering to the NHL's regulations. Nonetheless, the players donned the jerseys during their entrance into the stadium, adding a vibrant touch to the Pride Night festivities.

Fans took to social media to express their support and admiration for McDavid's bold move, while others took a different stance:

Connor McDavid's act underlined his dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion in hockey. His participation emphasized how crucial ongoing initiative­s are for cultivating a welcoming atmosphere for all within the NHL and hockey overall.

Edmonton Oilers Unite: Connor McDavid and teammates highlight hockey's inclusivity with Pride Tape

Connor McDavid's teammates Ryan Nuge­nt-Hopkins, Stuart Skinner and Darnell Nurse joine­d him in this display of solidarity. By wearing the tape, the­ Oilers players used the­ir position to promote inclusion in hockey. They stood together united in wanting to help LGBTQ+ cause­s.

This collective act comes in the wake of the NHL's initial ban and subsequent reversal regarding the use of Pride Tape and other social causes on players' equipment during warmups. The league had faced criticism for restricting expressions of support for various causes, including initiatives like Pride jersey nights that historically aimed to raise funds for local LGBTQ+ charities through jersey auctions.

Connor McDavid and his teammates' decision to prominently feature Pride Tape reflects their shared belief that hockey is for everyone. Their visible support not only underscores the importance of inclusivity, but also highlights the ongoing dialogue within the hockey community about the significance of such gestures in fostering an environment where all individuals feel a sense of belonging.