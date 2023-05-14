As the Edmonton Oilers gear up for a crucial Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights, team captain Connor McDavid expressed confidence and optimism in a recent interview. McDavid, known for his exceptional skills and leadership on the ice, emphasized the unique nature of each game and the need for a strong performance.

McDavid acknowledged that momentum from one game does not necessarily carry over to the next, highlighting the ever-changing dynamics of playoff hockey. He recognized that each game presents a fresh challenge and that the team must approach it with a focused mindset. With Game 6 on the horizon, McDavid expressed his belief that the Oilers would bring their best effort to the ice.

Edmonton Oilers @EdmontonOilers



Connor McDavid speaks ahead of Game 6.



@Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers "We’re going to have our best game of the series tonight."Connor McDavid speaks ahead of Game 6. "We’re going to have our best game of the series tonight."Connor McDavid speaks ahead of Game 6. @Enterprise | #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/mb3rgprED7

Connor McDavid said:

"There's not much momentum that carries over from game to game you know, each game is different. And you know, I think we're gonna have our best in the series tonight."

When asked about the return of defenseman Darnell Nurse to the lineup, McDavid emphasized the significance of his presence. Recognizing Nurse's crucial role, McDavid described him as a player who logs significant minutes and contributes in all situations:

"Oh yeah, really big, obviously plays big minutes, big, you know, he's important player for us. plays in all situations. So you know, he's a big piece of that."

Switching gears, McDavid also commended goaltender Stuart Skinner for his resilience and ability to bounce back. McDavid recognized Skinner's character and determination, noting his positive attitude and unwavering commitment to the team's success:

"He's bounced back, he's bounced back. And that's credit to his character and we'd expect the same thing."

The inspiring journey of Connor McDavid

Connor McDavid started his hockey career at a young age and had a successful stint with the York Simcoe Express, winning four Ontario Minor Hockey Association championships before joining the Toronto Marlboros.

McDavid was granted exceptional player status by Hockey Canada, which allowed him to start playing junior hockey at the age of 15. He played for the Ontario Hockey League team Erie Otters during his junior career. The Oilers selected him as the first overall pick in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, and at the age of 19, he became the youngest captain in NHL history.

Throughout his career, McDavid has earned several awards and honors, including the Art Ross Trophy, the Hart Memorial Trophy, and the Ted Lindsay Award. He has also represented Canada in international competitions, winning gold medals at the 2013 IIHF World U18 Championships and the 2015 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

Considered one of the best players in the NHL, McDavid is often compared to other legendary players such as Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby.

Poll : 0 votes