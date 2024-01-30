Connor McDavid at a loss for words when asked about Jay Woodcroft's firing

On December 15, Connor McDavid had to answer some difficult questions when the star player visited Nellie Carlson School for a fundraising event by the Ben Stelter Foundation.

Some of the questions posed to the Edmonton Oilers captain included a question on his sentiments on the termination of Jay Woodcroft.

"I've learned to never be surprised. I've been asked just about everything at these types of events," McDavid replied. "How'd I feel about the coach getting fired? I didn't expect some of these hard-hitting questions."

The Oilers fired Woodcroft and assistant coach Dave Manson on November 12, 2023, after a disastrous 3-9-1 start to the 2023–24 NHL season, amid high expectations for Stanley Cup contention.

Kris Knoblauch, previously the head coach of the New York Rangers' AHL affiliate Hartford Wolfpack, swiftly assumed the coaching role, with Oilers legend Paul Coffey joining as an assistant coach.

Under Knoblauch's guidance, the Oilers have undergone a remarkable transformation, boasting a stellar 29-15-1 record. The team is on a phenomenal 16-game winning streak and has surged back into Stanley Cup contention, building on a previous 8-game winning streak.

Not only have Knoblauch’s successes quelled doubts but there is a sense of championship hunger again among the team.

Connor McDavid and Oiler's 16th consecutive win

Connor McDavid's performance, contributing a goal and three assists, propelled the Edmonton Oilers to their 16th consecutive victory, bringing them within one of tying the NHL record. The Oilers secured a 4-1 win against the Nashville Predators, matching the 2016–17 Columbus Blue Jackets for the second-longest streak.

“It’s exciting, obviously it’s a great run, obviously the goalies have played great," Connor McDavid said. "This past week wasn’t our best hockey and we found a way to get three wins, which is a great sign. We’ve gotten great goaltending, the back end has been good, the kill has been amazing, those are all good things.”

Leon Draisaitl, with a goal and two assists, and goaltender Stuart Skinner's 28 saves also played pivotal roles in Edmonton's success.

"We have been a bit sloppy the last three games but have obviously had some individual performances that have gotten us the wins," Draisaitl said.

Despite Colton Sissons scoring for the Predators, Edmonton's power play and Connor McDavid's four points sealed the victory. Draisaitl's milestone 800th career point marked a significant moment in the game. Skinner's impressive goaltending, with a 19-2 record in his last 21 starts, and Zach Hyman's empty-netter for his 30th goal capped off the Oilers' remarkable performance.

The Oilers look forward to their next challenge against Vegas on Feb. 6 after the All-Star break.