Connor McDavid makes his thoughts known on Oilers facing Vegas Golden Knights for record-tying NHL win streak

Connor McDavid, the captain of the Edmonton Oilers, has guided the team through an impressive 16-game winning streak. The team might have favored to continue their positive momentum instead of opting for a nine-day break. The break comes as a result of the bye week and All-Star Weekend.

The Oilers will resume their regular-season schedule on February 6 as they find themselves on the cusp of history. The Oilers will play against the Vegas Golden Knights. If they win, they'll match the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins' NHL record for consecutive wins at 17 games.

The remarkable turnaround comes after a rocky start to the season, prompting the decision to part ways with coach Jay Woodcroft on November 12. Under Kris Knoblauch, Woodcroft's replacement and former junior coach to star player Connor McDavid with the Erie Otters, the Oilers have thrived 26-6-0.

The Oilers' positive momentum faces a significant test as they prepare to face Vegas in their potential record-tying game. The Golden Knights had previously dashed Edmonton's Stanley Cup aspirations in an emotional second-round series in May 2023, ultimately winning the championship.

McDavid is looking confident for Oiler's game against the Knights. According to Carol Schram of Forbes, he said,

“No better place to get it done than Vegas. It’s a great building to play in. Their fanbase is super passionate, an electric environment. I’m sure the Oilers faithful will make their way down for that one as they usually do. It makes for a really cool and unique atmosphere, and one we really look forward to playing in front of.”

For the Oilers, the chance to achieve this milestone against Vegas brings in more motivation.

Connor McDavid's remarks on All-Star Weekend

During a recent chat with ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Connor McDavid delved into his involvement in reshaping the NHL All-Star Weekend. He placed particular emphasis on the skills competition:

"Well, I think after last year everyone maybe knew there needed to be a change. I thought it just got a little bit out of hand on some of the gimmicky things. We were missing the essence of what an All-Star Game is, and that's to showcase the talent of the athletes, the hockey players and the skills that we have, because they are unique."

"So I'm excited that you're going see some more ... something that I think players are excited about. Having 12 of the best players in the world go at it for crown is exciting."