Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers came out victorious with a resounding 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 at the Rogers Place on Wednesday.

The contest, however, ended up in brawls during the remaining few seconds of the third period. Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo has come under the blanket of critics after he threw a vicious two-handed slash to Leon Draisaitl, leaving him down on the ice in utter pain.

The slash followed after Draisaitl missed an opportunity to put the puck back into the empty net, which prompted the Knights defenseman to lash a useless slash at Draisaitl. This play from Pietrangelo was rough and dangerous and could have landed Draisaitl in a serious injury.

Connor McDavid was unhappy with the play from Alex Pietrangelo and wants the player suspended for his actions

Following the final buzzer of the rough and intense few seconds of the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers, captain Connor McDavid spoke to the media about Alex Pietrangelo's rough play on Leon Draisaitl.

Connor McDavid said:

"You'd like to see it reviewed for sure. I would like to see it suspended I mean, it's as intent to injure as you can get. Time score clock, all play a factor. He comes from over his own head and, you know places it just kind of under Leon's chin, you'd like to see something like that suspended. That's not a hockey play"

He added:

"But, I mean at the end of the day, it's not in our hands."

The league's disciplinary committee will undoubtedly look into Alex Pietrangelo's slash on Leon Draisaitl, and it will be interesting to see what the final consequences for the Knights defenseman's rough play on Draisaitl will be.

The game completely went out of track with a few seconds remaining before the final buzzer of Game 4 ended the heated matchup between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse also got involved in a fight with Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague behind the goal line.

The altercation between the two players was followed by an instigator penalty, meaning Darnell Nurse could face a one-game suspension as the instigator penalty occurred during the remaining five minutes of the game.

Connor McDavid had two points contribution in the Oilers' 4-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

The series is tied at 2-2 and both teams will be in action for Game 5 on Friday.

