Connor McDavid, the captain of the Edmonton Oilers, shared his thoughts during a post-game interview heading into Game 3 of their series. He has managed just one point from the last two games against LA Kings, but it isn't bothering him, as per his statement.

The Oilers shared McDavid's interview on their Twitter account with the caption:

"I couldn’t care less about points, it’s more about winning games."

After registering one assist so far in the series, Connor McDavid shares his perspective heading into Game 3.



It reflects McDavid's team-first mentality, which is a vital component of the Oilers' overall success.

McDavid discussed the addition of Evander Kane to the team's left wing, emphasizing how his physicality creates loose pucks and open space. The Oilers' captain noted that Kane's presence would be critical in softening up the opposing team.

"That's great, you know, he, he creates all loose pucks, he creates that open space. You know, he's someone that I really enjoy playing with."

The reporters asked McDavid about the team's ability to mix and match players quickly, given the frequent changes in the lineup due to injuries. McDavid explained that the team is comfortable playing with different players, making it easier to interchange and work effectively.

When asked about his performance so far in the series, McDavid focused more on the team's overall performance than his individual statistics. Although he only had one assist in two games, McDavid noted that the series was tied, and the only thing that mattered was winning games.

He acknowledged the series's physical nature, and the team's focus on generating chances.

"Just one, one. So, you know, I kind of gauge it that way. You know, I think we've done a good job. Generally, we haven't found a way to, to, I guess, breakthrough that you threw yet. You know, but like I said, this series is 1-1. No, that's, that's all that matters."

Connor McDavid happy to see both teams fighting it out

Connor McDavid also addressed the importance of rhythm, noting that the coach was allowing the players to find their own rhythm instead of trying to chase after specific matchups. He emphasized the importance of both teams working hard and acknowledged the series' competitiveness.

"Yeah, I don't think, you know, the matchup on our side. I don't think that he's too concerned about that. You know, I think it's, both coaches like the matchup. It doesn't seem like anyone's kind of straying away from anything and you know, it's good, it's two good teams going at it and you're gonna get that."

Connor McDavid highlighted the contributions of the team's depth players, particularly Derrick Ryan and Kailer Yamamoto. These two played with confidence and made significant contributions to the team's performance in Game 2.

