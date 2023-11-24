Connor McDavid personally brainstorming ideas for NHL All-Star skills competition in Toronto next year: Report

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid proposed some innovative ideas for how the NHL should run its All-Star Skills Competition next year in Toronto.

The NHL All-Star, particularly the Skills Competition, is one of the most enthralling events in the league to take place during the regular season. The event sees many of the league's star players playing against each other and displaying their skills to be the best.

The All-Star Skills Competition, held on the first day of the event's weekend, is a fan favorite. Elliotte Friedman recently, in his "32 Thoughts" pod, revealed McDavid's involvement in suggesting ideas to make the skills competition exciting and interesting.

According to Friedman, the NHL approached Connor McDavid during the summers to get his ideas on how the league could improve the competition and make it more enjoyable for the fans.

Here's what Friedman said (via Sportsnet):

"Word is that, over the summer, McDavid had some lengthy conversations with the NHL about how he could help with some things. For example. the All-Star skills competition. He was asked for his input on making it better, and spent time working on solutions. It’s expected that only a few players will do most of the competition from now on."

Friedman noted:

"The NHL asked him to lead, and he understood the request. That was out of his comfort zone, but he recognized the importance."

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game is scheduled to take place at Scotiabank Arena, home of the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Feb. 3.

What's next for Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers?

The Edmonton Oilers entered the season as one of the favorites for the Stanley Cup this season. However, the Oilers have not been able to live up to those expectations, as the club is currently struggling.

Edmonton Oilers v Florida Panthers

The goaltending and defensive woes have marred the Oilers' season so far. As per reports, there have been a lot of movements at the club's front office in their search for a new goalie following a humiliating loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Oilers are also reported to be monitoring Jack Campbell, who was sent down to the AHL by the club earlier this month. Meanwhile, Connor McDavid has had a slow start to his season, as he's scored 16 points (six goals and 10 assists) over as many games.

The Oilers (5-12-1) are 30th in the league standings and are riding on a three-game losing streak. Connor McDavid and the Oilers will look to snap that on a road trip to Capitals One Arena to face the Washington Capitals (10-4-2) on Friday, Nov. 24. The puck drops at 3 p.m. ET.