Connor McDavid picks a surprise Maple Leafs star to win 2024 NHL All-Star Skill challenge 

Connor McDavid, the captain of the Edmonton Oilers, recently sat down with James Duthie to discuss the team's impressive 10-game winning streak before their dominant 4-2 win over the Maple Leaf. They currently hold a franchise-record of 11 consecutive wins.

In the discussion, Connor McDavid shared his thoughts on the upcoming 2024 NHL All-Star weekend in Toronto. McDavid, known for his exceptional skills on the ice, revealed some insights into the All-Star Skills competition.

When asked about the specific skills he would like to avoid in the competition, McDavid mentioned steering clear of the slapshot challenge. He said:

"I don't wanna do the slapshot one. I think there's a slapshot one. I'm gonna avoid that one. That's gonna be his (Leon Draisaitl) specialtity so that's the one I'll avoid."

As the conversation shifted to predictions for the winner of the Skills competition, Connor McDavid displayed his modesty by refraining from selecting himself. Instead, he acknowledged his peers, naming Leon Draisaitl and Auston Matthews, as strong contenders for the title.

McDavid said:

"I'm not really sure who (all) are in the, to be honest. I'm gonna go with, you know, Leo's got some great skills, Auston's got some amazing skills. I'll go with Leon or Auston."

Connor McDavid's Oilers secure 4-2 win over Toronto

The Edmonton Oilers secured their franchise-record 11th consecutive victory by rallying past the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2. Ryan McLeod played a crucial role with a goal and an assist, contributing to the Oilers' impressive run.

Leon Draisaitl, Derek Ryan, and Evan Bouchard also found the net. Goaltender Stuart Skinner's 25 saves further solidified his remarkable 15-2 record in the past 17 starts.

Despite trailing 2-0 late in the second period, Edmonton displayed resilience, emphasizing the playoff-like intensity of the game.

Draisaitl acknowledged Toronto's skill and defensive prowess, emphasizing:

“I thought it was a competitive, good hockey game,”

Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly scored for the slumping Maple Leafs, who have now lost four straight games. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe expressed:

“Once again, you don’t find a way to win a game when you’ve got a lead and that burns here, especially on a night like this, where I thought our guys played a really good hockey game.”