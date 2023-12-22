Connor McDavid has priceless reaction after being asked question comparing Jack Hughes to Wayne Gretzky

Recently, a fan shared a video on Twitter capturing a moment that showcased the humility and sportsmanship of Connor McDavid, the renowned Canadian professional ice hockey center and captain of the Edmonton Oilers.

During a press interaction, a reporter raised an intriguing question about Jack Hughes, the American professional ice hockey center and alternate captain for the New Jersey Devils, drawing parallels between Hughes and the legendary Wayne Gretzky.

The question delved into the assessment of Hughes's overall play, considering the comparisons to a player of Gretzky's caliber and McDavid's own accomplishments, including winning the prestigious Hart Trophy.

McDavid, known for his on-ice power and remarkable career, responded with a poised and gracious demeanor. He remarked, acknowledging not only Jack Hughes but also recognizing the talent within the Hughes family.

"Yeah, obviously a really, really good young player. All those Hughes boys are amazing,"

The Oilers' captain continued his assessment of Hughes, emphasizing the qualities that make him stand out on the ice.

"And obviously, he’s a young, you know, a young kid in this league and, you know, carries himself really well out there on the ice, skates well, Wants the puck, making plays. I mean, that’s all you can ask for from your young guys."

Connor McDavid's words reflect his appreciation for the fundamentals of the game and the skills that define a promising player.

Concluding his thoughts on Jack Hughes, McDavid expressed optimism about the young player's future development.

"And, you know, he’s just going to keep getting better and better."

Connor McDavid's words offer a glimpse into the respect that exists among players in the NHL.

Expand Tweet

Connor McDavid's two-pointer helped Oilers win 6-3 over Devils

The Edmonton Oilers broke a three-game losing streak with a resounding 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils, highlighted by a flurry of goals in just 69 seconds early in the third period.

Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Adam Erne spearheaded the Oilers' offensive surge, erasing a 3-2 deficit. McDavid, the reigning Hart Trophy winner, showcased his scoring prowess with his 12th goal of the season, leading the Oilers with 43 points.

Ryan McLeod, facing his older brother, contributed two goals for Edmonton, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also found the back of the net. Calvin Pickard made 23 saves for his second win of the season.

The Devils, on a three-game losing streak, received goals from Dawson Mercer, Jonas Siegenthaler, and Timo Meier. Meier's goal in the second period temporarily put New Jersey ahead, but the Oilers' explosive third-period performance proved decisive.

Edmonton initially jumped to a 2-0 lead, prompting the Devils to replace goaltender Akira Schmid with Vitek Vanecek. Despite Vanecek's efforts, the Oilers capitalized on turnovers, solidifying their victory. The devils' frustration was evident.

The win marked a crucial rebound for the Oilers on their six-game road trip, emphasizing the importance of sticking to the game plan for coach Kris Knoblauch.