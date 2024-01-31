Connor McDavid reveals his role as wedding planner ahead of his big day with Lauren Kyle

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid recently shared a surprising revelation about his off-ice responsibilities. In an exclusive interview with Greg Wyshynski of ESPN, McDavid disclosed his unexpected role as a wedding planner. He will be in charge of the preparations for his upcoming nuptials with fiancee Lauren Kyle, scheduled for July.

The interviewer delved into the hockey sensation's involvement in wedding planning. The question posed to McDavid was direct:

"What is your role in wedding planning ahead of your nuptials in July with your fiancée, Lauren Kyle? What is Connor McDavid responsible for in setting up this wedding?"

McDavid's response was amusing, shedding light on the extent of his involvement:

"Connor McDavid is responsible for getting his guys dressed and down the aisle. That is all. We took care of that this morning. Had a call this morning with the guys that'll be dressing us up. So my job is done."

"Now I just gotta worry about getting 'em down [the aisle]."

Curiosity didn't stop there, as the interviewer sought to explore whether McDavid had been assigned additional tasks in wedding preparations. The question posed was:

"No cake tasting? No editing the DJ's playlist?"

McDavid's response, once again, highlighted the simplicity of his role:

"No, that's pretty much all I've been assigned. Which is good."

The exchange reveals a refreshingly down-to-earth approach to wedding planning by one of the NHL's brightest stars.

Connor McDavid shares his thoughts on NHL All-Star Weekend

In a recent conversation with ESPN's Greg Wyshynski, Connor McDavid discussed his role in overhauling the NHL All-Star Weekend, focusing on the skills competition. McDavid mentioned:

"Well, I think after last year everyone maybe knew there needed to be a change. I thought it just got a little bit out of hand on some of the gimmicky things. We were missing the essence of what an All-Star Game is, and that's to showcase the talent of the athletes, the hockey players and the skills that we have, because they are unique."

"So I'm excited that you're going see some more ... something that I think players are excited about. Having 12 of the best players in the world go at it for crown is exciting."