Connor McDavid's 6-word praise for Will Arnett's inspirational speech influenced by famous German soccer coach

In an Instagram story, Connor McDavid shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of Will Arnett's motivational speech as the celebrity captain of Team McDavid for the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

McDavid, the team's captain, alongside Leon Draisaitl, lauded Arnett:

"The best hype man out there."

Arnett, the celebrity captain of Team McDavid, drew on the wisdom of renowned soccer coach Jurgen Klopp to rally the players. Reading from his phone, Arnett shared Klopp's profound words:

"I'm a very emotional guy, but my biggest skill is common sense. The challenge is to stay cool enough to handle the pressure in the moment so that you can succeed in the future."

Arnett emphasized the importance of celebrating life's pleasant moments, underscoring the need for a special bond among teammates to achieve special results.

Continuing to quote Klopp, Arnett highlighted the significance of hard work and dedication:

"If you want to have success in the future, you have to be ready to work now."

He echoed the Liverpool boss' sentiments on the importance of consistency and development, emphasizing the step-by-step approach to success.

Arnett's emotional words hit home for Connor McDavid. Arnett got a thumbs-up from McDavid, who appreciated the boost. Screenshots of Klopp's words from Liverpool were used for the speech.

An idea got stuck in the players' heads: motivation can come from anywhere. Before the All-Star Game with Team McDavid, Arnett reminded them that their shared spirit is what makes them stars.

Connor McDavid triumphs in spectacular fashion at NHL All-Star skills

Connor McDavid wowed fans and competitors alike at the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition in Toronto, earning accolades for his outstanding performances across events.

McDavid's prowess was on full display, claiming victory in the Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater, Upper Deck NHL Stickhandling, Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting and the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course.

Despite a more subdued showing in the Scotiabank NHL Passing Challenge and the Honda/Hyundai NHL One-on-One, McDavid's exceptional run in the Obstacle Course secured his triumph, accumulating 25 points. With a remarkable time of 40.606 seconds, he surpassed Cale Makar's performance, clinching the $1 million prize.

Expressing his gratitude, Connor McDavid acknowledged the overwhelming support from fans in Toronto, his hometown. Born in nearby Richmond Hill and raised in Newmarket, he reminisced about attending games at the Scotiabank Arena in his youth, making the victory more meaningful.

"I was most nervous, to be honest, about the passing," McDavid revealed, according to NHL.com. "But I kind of made my way through and knew I was on a pretty good clip. I was like, 'Just don't miss,' and thankfully I didn't."

Reflecting on the event, McDavid emphasized the challenge posed by the One-on-One against goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and the thrill of the Obstacle Course.

As for the $1 million prize,Connor McDavid hinted at potential donations and sharing the joy with teammates, showcasing both his exceptional talent and a connection with the Toronto crowd that has supported him throughout his illustrious career.