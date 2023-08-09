Connor McDavid's agent-turned-Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson lays out roadmap for run at Stanley Cup success

In a recent interview on "The Bob McCown Podcast," Jeff Jackson, the newly appointed CEO of the Edmonton Oilers, outlined his vision for the team's future.

Jackson, a former agent for hockey superstar Connor McDavid, is no stranger to the game's dynamics. He emphasized his commitment to ensuring the Oilers' competitiveness over the next 5-10 years.

Central to Jackson's strategy is the implementation of innovative processes that will propel the team toward a coveted Stanley Cup victory. He highlighted his plans to enhance the analytics department, harnessing data-driven insights to make informed decisions on player performance and strategy.

Additionally, Jackson aims to revolutionize the sports science department, focusing on injury prevention and player well-being, key factors in maintaining a winning roster.

As the architect of McDavid's illustrious career, Jackson brings a unique perspective to his CEO role. His deep understanding of player dynamics, combined with a strategic approach to team management, positions the Oilers on a promising trajectory.

With Jackson at the helm, the Oilers are hoping to embark on a journey to Stanley Cup glory.

Edmonton Oilers poised to secure long-term contract extension with Connor McDavid

In a significant development, the team appears poised to secure captain Connor McDavid for the long haul with a new contract extension.

Esteemed hockey insider and host of the "Daily Face Off Rundown" podcast, Frank Seravalli, has provided a resounding vote of confidence in this regard. Seravalli's recent tweet indicated a strong belief in the continuity of McDavid's tenure in Edmonton, stating:

"I think there's a 90-some % chance that McDavid & Draisaitl are Oilers for a long time."

McDavid's forthcoming extension for the 2023-24 season is anticipated to have a profound impact. His previous contract already boasted impressive figures, including an $11 million payout with a cap hit of $12.5 million firmly establishing him as one of the highest-paid players in the NHL.

What stands out is the substantial $10 million allocation in signing bonuses, further underscoring the team's unwavering belief in McDavid's abilities. The remaining $1 million formed his base salary, reiterating the team's commitment to their star player.

With an extraordinary performance during the 2022-2023 season, McDavid solidified his status as a hockey prodigy. Across 82 regular-season games, he notched a remarkable 64 goals and an astonishing 89 assists, amassing an impressive 153 points. The playoffs showcased his excellence, as he contributed 8 goals, 12 assists, and 20 points in just 12 games.