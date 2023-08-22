Is Phil Kessel's career better than Connor McDavid's? In the world of never-ending debate amongst ardent hockey fans regarding the superior player, a surprising development has left fans flabbergasted.

A recent Reddit post featuring the career and accomplishments of Phil Kessel and Connor McDavid has generated considerable surprise, prompting fans to make comparisons in order to determine the best between the two.

The widely circulated post on the social media platform shows Phil Kessel outperforming McDavid in every stat category, causing fans to debate who the better player is.

Reacting to the post one Reddit user commented:

"Man….. seeing it laid out like this is just astonishing."

Here are some of the best reactions on the post:

Is Phil Kessel better than Connor McDavid?

2Phil Kessel with his third Stanley Cup

Before making any assumptions, let's compare both players' NHL stats and accomplishments. Phil Kessel has been in the league for the past seventeen years now. During that period, he's played for five teams and has won three Stanley Cups in his career.

Overall, Kessel has appeared in 1,286 games and has racked up 992 points through 413 goals and 579 assists. Meanwhile, in the playoffs, the 35-year-old veteran has accumulated 83 points through 34 goals and 49 assists in 100 games.

Connor McDavid at the 2023 NHL Awards - Show

In contrast to Kessel, McDavid has played for only one franchise in his entire eight-year career so far. During that span, the Edmonton Oilers captain has skated in 569 games, garnering 850 points through 303 goals and 547 assists. In the playoffs, the 26-year-old has racked up 75 points for 29 goals and 46 assists in 49 games.

When it comes to individual accomplishments, Connor McDavid has received numerous individual accolades in the NHL, making him one of the most awarded players. The only thing he hasn't won yet is the Stanley Cup.

Indeed, Phil Kessel has better stats compared to McDavid. However, it's important to consider that McDavid is nine years younger than Kessel. Given his current performances, and a long career ahead of him, McDavid is likely to surpass Kessel and perhaps every other stats and record in the long term.

Ultimately, the question of whether Phil Kessel is better than Connor McDavid is a matter of personal interpretation and perspective. While McDavid's prowess on an individual level and potential for greatness can't be ignored, Kessel's three Stanley Cups undoubtedly add significant weight to this argument.

At the end of the day, fans need to recognize and appreciate the unique qualities and accomplishments that each player brings to the game.

