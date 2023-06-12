In a recent social media post that has garnered attention from fans and followers alike, Lauren Kyle, girlfriend of NHL superstar Connor McDavid, teased her partner with a playful caption that read, "Let's test his patience today." The post, in which Kyle appears with McDavid and their pup, was shared on Instagram as a snapshot of their activities on a tennis court.

McDavid, recognized for his impeccable talent and concentration while on the rink, was the subject of much speculation by the pair's admirers. Many wondered if the playful taunt was a sign of a friendly competition between the couple or a lighthearted challenge for McDavid to test his patience in a different setting.

As Connor McDavid is widely recognized for his unwavering dedication and determination in his professional career, it will be intriguing to see how he responds to this amusing provocation. One thing is for certain – with their adorable furry companion by their side, this couple continues to share their joyous moments and keep their fans entertained both on and off the ice.

Potential Landing Spots: Where Could Connor McDavid Go If He Asks for a Trade?

Connor McDavid is undeniably one of the greatest players in hockey, and his potential trade request from the Edmonton Oilers following their series loss to the Vegas Golden Knights has sparked excitement and speculation among fans. While it remains uncertain if such a trade will occur, let's explore three potential landing spots for the superstar player.

The Anaheim Ducks, amidst their rebuild, possess the necessary assets and cap space to facilitate a trade. With over $13 million in cap space, they can absorb McDavid's $12.5 million salary. A trade could involve the second overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, valuable prospects like Ollen Zellweger and Lukas Dostal, and future first-round picks. The warm weather, appealing city, and promising young core of the Ducks could entice McDavid to waive his no-trade clause.

For the Buffalo Sabres, acquiring McDavid would complete a full-circle moment after narrowly missing out on him in the 2015 draft. With ample cap space, a quality prospect pool, and an abundance of picks, the Sabres could solidify themselves as Stanley Cup contenders. McDavid with Jack Eichel would create a formidable duo, mirroring the success McDavid had with Leon Draisaitl in Edmonton.

While a longshot, the Toronto Maple Leafs could potentially pursue Connor McDavid to shake up their playoff fortunes. In a blockbuster trade, the Leafs might need to part ways with either Auston Matthews or Mitch Marner, along with additional picks and prospects. The allure of playing for his hometown team could sway McDavid to waive his no-trade clause, making it a historic move in NHL history.

