'Ice cold assassin': Connor McDavid's lack of reaction to astounding goal leaves NHL fans impressed

In an intense Saturday night NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and the LA Kings, Oilers standout Connor McDavid showcased his extraordinary skill set with a goal that amazed fans and fellow players.

With 14:26 minutes remaining into the second period, McDavid capitalized on a sharp-angle wrist shot, assisted by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard, scoring the opening goal for the Oilers.

However, what set this particular goal apart was not just the goal count on the scoreboard but McDavid's simple reaction following the impressive play. NHL fans took to Reddit to express their awe and appreciation for his seemingly emotionless response.

"He has emotions; he's just an ice-cold assassin," a fan posted on Reddit.

"McDavid's vision on the ice is like mine watching a YouTube video at 0.25% speed."

"No big deal, just roofed it in that small space between the goalie's mask and the post, getting the puck up off the ice in a split second before he even knew what happened. No biggie."

Connor McDavid's reaction to his astounding goal against the LA Kings speaks volumes about the player he is: Focused, composed and dedicated to his craft. While other players may revel in the excitement of a goal, McDavid's stoicism sets him apart, earning him the admiration of fans.

Connor McDavid led the Edmonton Oilers' 3-2 shootout win against the LA Kings.

In a thrilling showdown between the Edmonton Oilers and the LA Kings, the Oilers emerged victorious with a 3-2 win in a shootout. The game unfolded with a series of intense moments and notable goals that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

The Kings took an early lead in the first period, with Kevin Fiala delivering a powerful slap shot at 14:44, assisted by Adrian Kempe and Drew Doughty. Shortly after, at 18:49, Adrian Kempe extended the Kings' lead with a precise snap shot, assisted by Anze Kopitar and Quinton Byfield, putting the Oilers in a 2-0 deficit.

However, the Oilers weren't ready to back down. Connor McDavid netted a wrist shot at 5:35 in the first period, with assists from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard, narrowing the gap to 2-1. The Oilers continued their comeback in the second period, as Leon Draisaitl scored with a wrist shot at 15:29, assisted by none other than Connor McDavid, leveling the score at 2-2.

The game entered overtime as regulation time ended with a 2-2 tie. Despite both teams putting up a strong fight, neither could secure the win, leading to a shootout to determine the ultimate victor.

In a dramatic shootout, the Oilers showcased their dominance. Trevor Moore of the Kings opened the scoring with a precise wrist shot, putting his team ahead. However, the Oilers quickly responded with Connor McDavid's clutch wrist shot, tying the shootout at 1-1.

The back-and-forth continued as Adrian Kempe of the Kings and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of the Oilers both found the back of the net with wrist shots, maintaining the deadlock at 2-2. The tension peaked when Derek Ryan of the Oilers scored the decisive goal with a confident wrist shot, securing a 3-2 shootout victory for the Oilers over the Kings.