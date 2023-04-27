Connor McDavid seems determined to defeat the Kings in Game 6, "important to have that killer instinct"

In a recent statement, Oilers captain Connor McDavid emphasized the need for the Oilers to have a "killer instinct" in Game 6, which will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. McDavid knows that the Kings will bring their best game and that the Oilers will need to match their energy and effort in order to clinch the series.

The Edmonton Oilers are on the brink of advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs as they hold a 3-2 series lead over the Los Angeles Kings. However, the Oilers are well aware of the importance of closing out a series when given the chance, especially against a team fighting to extend their season.

Last season, the Oilers found themselves in a similar situation when they trailed the Kings heading into Game 6 in Los Angeles. However, Connor McDavid helped lead his team to a 4-2 win with a goal and two assists, and the Oilers went on to win Game 7 at home to advance to the second round. McDavid and the Oilers are hoping to repeat that success this year.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid said:

"Any time you have a team on the ropes, it's important to have that killer instinct and bring you're A-game."

"Obviously they're going to bring their best game and we have to match their energy level and their effort, we know it's going to be high, their season is on the line, but it's really important in Game 6 for us."

Connor McDavid's comments and Edmonton's oilers performance in the series.

Despite losing Game 1 in overtime and facing deficits in Games 3 and 4, the Oilers have managed to stay in control of the series, thanks in part to their potent power play. Edmonton had the most efficient power play in NHL history during the regular season at 32.4 percent. They have improved on that in the playoffs, scoring on 8-of-14 opportunities (57.1 percent) against the Kings.

In Game 5, the Oilers scored two power-play goals, including one from their second unit for the first time this season. Every Oilers goal with the man advantage had previously been scored by the first unit, but the team's depth was on full display in Game 5. Evander Kane scored on the power play early in the first period.

Connor McDavid said:

"The strength of our power play is winning battles, it always has been","It's not structure, it's not anything fancy, although it may look fancy; it's winning battles and making the right plays every night."

The Oilers will need to continue their success on the power play and bring their best overall game in Game 6 if they want to close out the series against the Kings. Winning battles and making the right plays will be key for the Oilers in the playoffs, as Connor McDavid pointed out.

