Connor McDavid shares honest opinion on Zach Hyman's disallowed offside goal

The Edmonton Oilers' captain, Connor McDavid, didn't hold back when expressing his candid thoughts on the goal review process after teammate Zach Hyman's goal was overturned. During a media press conference, McDavid was asked about the disallowed offside goal and drew parallels to a previous incident involving Leon Draisaitl.

McDavid began by emphasizing the extended duration of the review, stating:

"I mean, obviously, if it takes you 15 minutes to determine if it's offside or not, it probably doesn't really matter, you know?"

Acknowledging the involvement of the linesman, McDavid expressed his understanding that the ultimate decision did not lie with them. He noted:

"You know, I talked to the linesman after. Ultimately, it's not. Not their call, I guess. You know, obviously they said it came down from the league, but it. You zoom in, you zoom in. You keep zooming in till you can't zoom in anymore. And I guess it's offside."

McDavid touched upon the potential impact of the disallowed goal, remarking:

"These are calls that change games, and ultimately it didn't go our way. That was a big call. Would have really hurt them. And I thought it should have been onside."

The Oilers' captain delved into the complexity of the offside decision, bringing up the concept of possession and reigniting the age-old debate surrounding it. He stated:

"I mean, it's kind of possession too, right? Like the argument of possession. It. That whole debate can start again. It was such a close one."

In dissecting the NHL's approach to reviews, McDavid expressed dissatisfaction with the league's use of the term "clear and obvious." He stated:

"I think the NHL uses the analogy dead wrong, right? If it's dead wrong or something like that. I don't know what they say. They want to be clear and obvious, right? That one's certainly not clear and obvious."

Connor McDavid's impresses yet again

In Tuesday's 2-1 victory against the Blackhawks, Connor McDavid displayed his exceptional speed, contributing a goal on three shots. This marked his fourth goal in the last eight games, extending his point streak to eight. The game-winning goal showcased McDavid's offensive prowess, underlining his pivotal role for the Oilers.

Throughout the season, the superstar center has maintained an impressive performance level, accumulating 55 points, including 10 assists in 35 appearances. McDavid's offensive impact is evident with 107 shots on net, while he also contributed defensively with 46 hits and boasts a solid +10 rating.