"Connor McDavid is not Sidney Crosby and never will be" - NHL fans troll star after Oilers get eliminated by Golden Knights

On Sunday night, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers' season endured a bitter conclusion.

The Oilers were unable to capitalize on having the best player in the world in his prime, as they lost Game six 5-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place. That ended another outstanding McDavid season.

Edmonton failed to reach the Western Conference Finals a year after reaching that stage. Many have blamed the Oilers for wasting his prime. There were also a few who made light of McDavid's struggles during the playoffs.

As mentioned above, it was yet another disappointing conclusion. He's the face of the franchise and rightfully gets the blame for their performances. However, he stil has time to get over the hump and win the Stanley Cup for the Oilers

Twitteratti compared Connor McDavid with Sidney Crosby, proclaiming that McDavid is no Crosby. The latter is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and one of the greatest to put his skates on ice.

One fan said:

"Connor Mcdavid is not Sidney Crosby and never will be. Not even in the same stratosphere."

Here are some of the top Twitter reactions following the Oilers' elimination:

Connor McDavid ringless yet another season so I am happy

@timandfriends Damn ..I had Oilers making the Finals. Connor McDavid must not be too happy knowing he'll have to wait at least another year. His McPatience must be thinning out and I don't blame him

Connor McDavid is proof that you can do a perfect job at everything important since you were born and life will still find a way to bring you down to earth

Congrats to Connor McDavid for still being the best regular season hockey player in the world.

I can't wait to watch all the games. The league is better without Connor Mcdavid

CONNOR MCDAVID ENJOY YOUR MCCONSOLATION PRIZE

Where is Connor McDavid

Crosby Goatsby 🐐 @TheHuskyKing87



Championships, Playoff MVPs, International Prestige Matters. That’s why you play sports!



@barstoolsports SIDNEY CROSBY > CONNOR MCDAVID FOREVER!

Championships, Playoff MVPs, International Prestige Matters. That's why you play sports!

Crosby didn't have to wait till year 9 to win. He wasn't even able to drink when he first won the Cup.

Connor Mcdavid is not Sidney Crosby and never will be. Not even in the same stratosphere

Connor Mcdavid's goal comes in losing effort as Vegas Golden Knights go past Edmonton Oilers 5-2

Connor McDavid

Similar to Game 5, the Oilers appeared to have everything under control in the opening frame, as McDavid and Warren Foegele contributed to a 2-1 advantage at the break. They weren't able to sustain that performance, though.

The Golden Knights took a 4-2 lead that they would never give up, as Vegas upped the ante in the second 20 minutes, thanks to a hat-trick from Jonathan Marchessault, who continued his outstanding season.

Even when McDavid was on the ice, Marchessault still appeared to be by far the greatest player. The 32-year-old striker recorded five goals and three assists for eight points in the series versus Edmonton.

It's impossible to not mention Adin Hill's performance in the net for Vegas, who took Laurent Brossoit's place due to injury. Hill had a.950 save % in the biggest game of his career, stopping 38 shots.

Eventually, Connor McDavid, who is by far the finest player in the NHL, is still just 26. However, it feels like a massive squandered opportunity every year that the Oilers don't contend for the Stanley Cup.

Although he still has three years left on his deal, Edmonton shouldn't give him any ground to end it sooner. The winner of Monday night's Game 7 between the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars will play Vegas.

