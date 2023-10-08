Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby speak on how Connor Bedard will carry NHL expectations in rookie season

Connor Bedard's highly anticipated NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks has the hockey world abuzz and stars like Connor McDavid have faith in the number one draft.

As the 18-year-old phenom prepares to take the ice, two of the NHL's brightest stars, McDavid and Sidney Crosby, have shared their thoughts on the young prodigy.

McDavid, who entered the league as the first overall pick by the Edmonton Oilers in 2015 and quickly became a generational talent, offered his perspective on Bedard's transition to the NHL. McDavid expressed confidence in Bedard's abilities, emphasizing that the young center "knows what he's doing."

However, he also reminded everyone of the immense challenge that awaits Connor Bedard in the NHL. Via NHL.com, the Oilers' captain acknowledged:

“It’s a really, really hard league. It’s a league full of grown men that have been playing for a long time, and you know what? He’s a really special 18-year-old hockey player, and it’ll take some time.

“I don’t expect it to take all that much. He’s that good. But I think that’s just a reminder. It’s a really, really hard league, and there’s a lot of change going on at that age. When you’re 18 years old, you’re moving to a brand-new city. You’re moving away from home.

"Even in junior, you have a billet family that looks after you. At the NHL level, you don’t have that. There’s so much change when you’re that 18-year-old kid going to play in the NHL. There’s a lot of things going on. Maybe think about that if it doesn’t go perfect, not to say that I don’t think it will.”

Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby on expectations of Connor Bedard

Sidney Crosby, the Pittsburgh Penguins' superstar center and Connor Bedard's childhood idol, offered his insights. Crosby, who was the first overall pick in the 2005 NHL draft, emphasized:

“I mean, wherever you go, people want to see you. They want to see you perform. And they're going to be measuring you.

"I think that guys who are in that situation, thankfully, they've gotten to that point because they can handle that. You know, if you're a first overall pick or if you've achieved what he has, it's not like you're waking up Day 1 in the NHL and have these expectations all of a sudden. So I think he's shown he can handle it. And he's dealt with it really well.”

One crucial aspect Connor Bedard will need to adapt to in the NHL is facing larger, stronger opponents. His ability to deal with them will be vital in his rookie season.