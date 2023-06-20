Connor McDavid, who signed $100 million contract with Oilers, once donated $85,000 to Edmonton's indigenous communities

Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers captain, is arguably the best player in the NHL. He is also one of the most humble athletes in the league, and when he has time off from his hectic schedule, McDavid is always eager to help others and is known as a philanthropic force off the ice.

Back in 2018, the Edmonton Oilers captain donated $85,000 to an Edmonton charity that helps Indigenous kids. The donation was made to support Canadian Tire Jumpstart's Sports for a Platform for Resiliency program, which helps kids overcome financial barriers and gain access to sports. McDavid has also been the brand ambassador for the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities.

McDavid later spoke with CTV News Edmonton, saying that these kids need some help and that he is grateful to be part of it:

“These communities need a little help for the youth. Sport has given me so much, and I’m so grateful to be able to pay it forward to the next generation. This is a community that I'm proud to play for and give back to.”

McDavid also spend some time with the kids and played floor hockey with them. Speaking to the media, Scott Fraser, the then President of Canadian Tire Jumpstart charities, lavished praise on McDavid:

"He’s an incredible athlete and an incredible human being to do what he's doing today. “His love for sports and the benefits he's had — we hope we could pass those on to millions of other kids across Canada."

Connor McDavid has been involved in several charitable endeavors

Connor McDavid has made a significant contribution through donations to various charitable organizations, which include the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House Charities located in Northern Alberta.

The Edmonton Oilers captain has launched an initiative called "The Connor McDavid Foundation," which aims to help organizations that work for the health, wellness, and education of people in need. In 2022, McDavid pledged $10,000 to the Ben Stetler Funds to honor Ben, who passed away due to brain cancer.

