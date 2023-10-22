Connor McDavid, the captain of the Edmonton Oilers, has been open about his worries regarding the team's performance in the 2023-24 NHL season. Connor McDavid became the team's captain in 2016, and his leadership has been vital. As they prepare for the new season, McDavid shared his thoughts on guiding the team to success.

In a recent talk with Sportsnet, McDavid talked about the team's work habits, a big topic when it comes to the Oilers. He said:

"I don’t think that we’ve ever had a question of work ethic in our room. Obviously that’s something that we don’t take lightly, obviously, and no one around the league takes lightly. So by no means do I think, has it ever been an issue, and we’ve just sat back and been like, oh, well, we’re skilled and we’ll win ... It’s hard to win in this league, really hard. It takes everybody, and it takes everything you got. So we got to get back to that."

This shows that the Oilers are serious about putting in the effort and also recognizes the tough competition in the league.

Even with all their practice and getting ready for a good season, the Oilers have faced some early losses. This has made McDavid even more concerned. Speaking about these struggles, he said:

"Yeah, obviously, not very good, not what we are looking for."

His honesty about the team's performance shows how serious he is about the team's challenges.

Connor McDavid's vision and leadership

Connor McDavid also witnessed being outworked in recent games. Prioritizing significant practice and work to prepare for each game. He is focused and is determined to improve his team's development by observing their recent matches. He ensured they would present a full potential play in the future, too.

The team's hard work and commitment prove that they are serious about the season ahead. McDavid reassured his fans by saying:

"There's lots of seasons left."

He spotlighted the Edmonton Oilers' responsibility for further performances.

In this challenging and struggling phase, McDavid's captainship is vital. As a captain, he sets high goals for the team and himself. His faith in his squad and determination for the best outcome will lead them to work as hard as they can to achieve their common goal. With their captain, the Edmonton Oilers intend to build a more sustainable base.

Based on McDavid's impactful statement, the Oilers are all set to prove themselves. His statement was not only reassuring for the future of the Oilers but also for their fans. He and his team seem committed to making a comeback and showing how much they value their chosen sport.