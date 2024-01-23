Connor McDavid speaks on Corey Perry's addition - "Majority of the guys dislike playing against him" 

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid shared his excitement about his team's recent acquisition of veteran forward Corey Perry. McDavid, who once dreaded facing Perry on the ice back in the old Pacific division rivalry between the Anaheim Ducks and Oilers, is now looking forward to having the seasoned player as a teammate.

Perry signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Oilers on Monday, marking his return to the NHL after the termination of his contract with the Chicago Blackhawks. The termination came after an internal investigation revealed conduct deemed unacceptable and in violation of contractual and internal policies.

Perry has undergone counseling and worked with mental health professionals, over the past few months. The 38-year-old will likely make his debut for the Oilers against the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Connor McDavid acknowledged the experience and leadership that Perry brings. Perry's extensive playoff history, including a Stanley Cup win with the Anaheim Ducks in 2007 and a Hart Trophy in 2011, is expected to bring invaluable qualities to the Oilers.

How does Connor McDavid think Corey Perry will fit into Oilers' system?

Connor McDavid also emphasized previous experience between him and Perry, sharing qualities that he thinks will be directly beneficial to the Oilers, like his grit and tenacity. McDavid recalled the intense battles against Perry, particularly in the 2017 Western Conference second round, where the Oilers fell to the Anaheim Ducks in seven games:

"I think Oilers fans got a good memory of what it's like playing against Corey Perry," McDavid remarked.

The Oilers see Perry as a valuable asset in achieving success in the postseason. McDavid noted that adding a player of Perry's caliber gives Edmonton the edge needed for playoff contention, particularly after being eliminated in the second round last season and swept in the Western Conference Finals in 2022:

"I think the majority of the guys around the league dislike playing against Corey Perry," McDavid admitted.

The Oilers, currently on a franchise-record 13-game winning streak, have turned their season around. Corey Perry could help the Edmonton Oilers take that next step as far as becoming real Stanley Cup contenders.

Teammates like Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and Brett Kulak also expressed their enthusiasm for Perry's arrival. Perry should provide invaluable leadership and gritty tenacity to a team looking to sharpen their playoff edge heading towards the money stretch of the regular season.