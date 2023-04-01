Connor McDavid suspension: Debunking the Oilers forward's boarding incident against LA Kings defenceman

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers' Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Kings was an intense matchup that featured a controversial hit by the Oilers captain on Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson.

The incident in question occurred during the first period of the game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings. Kings goaltender Joonas Korpisalo passed the puck into the corner of the Los Angeles zone. Connor McDavid, who was chasing after the puck, collided with Anderson, causing the Kings defenseman to crash into the boards.

The hit was deemed dangerous and reckless by the officials, who assessed McDavid a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Anderson left the game and did not return, leaving the Kings short-handed on the blue line for the remainder of the game.

McDavid is known for his speed and agility on the ice, but his physical play has come under scrutiny in the past. This latest incident has reignited the debate about the balance between physicality and player safety in the sport of hockey. While some argue that the suspension was too harsh, others believe that the league needs to take a stronger stance on dangerous hits. The possible new measures will help prioritize preventing serious injuries and ensure the safety of all players on the ice.

Regarding Connor McDavid's suspension, there has been no official statement released by the NHL player safety committee. It remains to be seen if the Oilers star will be handed a bigger penalty or if the two-minute penalty is the only punishment he receives.

Connor McDavid Scores 300th Career Goal, Poised to Break NHL Records

Connor McDavid is having a remarkable individual season in the NHL. With his goal in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings, McDavid has now scored 61 goals for the season and 300 in his career. He became only the 11th youngest player in NHL history to reach the 300-goal milestone. The youngest player is Wayne Gretzky, another Edmonton legend.

With six games left in the season, Connor McDavid is on track to break several more records. He is within reach of reaching the 70-goal mark, which has only been accomplished by 14 players in NHL history, with Gretzky holding the record for the most goals in a season with 92. McDavid has also amassed 144 points so far this season and is leading the NHL leaderboard. He is on track to win his third consecutive Art Ross Trophy, which has not been accomplished since Gretzky achieved the feat.

Connor McDavid is also within reach of the 150-point mark, a milestone that has not been reached since 1989. If he continues at the same pace, he could become the sixth player in NHL history to reach this milestone. With his impressive scoring abilities and individual achievements, McDavid has cemented his place as one of the best players in the NHL today. As the playoffs approach, the Oilers will be counting on him to lead them to success and possibly even lift the Stanley Cup.

