Controversial NFL star Aaron Rodgers was met with loud boos at NHL game in Las Vegas: Report

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was met with boos when he was shown on the jumbotron at an NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Rodgers has seen his popularity decline in recent seasons after misleading the public about his vaccination status. He also made controversial statements about the COVID-19 vaccines and protocols as well as admitting to using psychedelic narcotics during the NFL offseason.

He has also faced backlash from the sports and entertainment sectors due to his remarks about talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

When Rodgers initially came to New York he was warmly received as a figure at New York Knicks and New York Rangers games, along with various other events. However, the reception he receives has diminished significantly over time.

The Green Bay Packers saw their season come to an end on Saturday night, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional round playoff game. Rather than watching his former team's playoff game, Rodgers was attending an NHL game in Las Vegas.

Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel's Jeffrey Epstein dispute

Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel had a very public dispute regarding Jeffrey Epstein. Rodgers hinted that he had proof of Kimmel being connected to Epstein, which did not go down well.

Kimmel threatened legal action against Rodgers and strongly denied any such connection. For reference, Kimmel's name was not in the recently released documents about Epstein.

On the "Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers discussed Kimmel's threats and his name not being on the list:

"How serious an allegation of pedophilia would be for [Kimmel] to get upset at.

"I'm not stupid enough to accuse you of that with absolutely zero evidence... I'm glad you're not on the list because those who are on the list — and this what I think we can agree on — that at minimum there should be an inquiry into their involvement, especially if they went to the island.

"And at maximum, there should be an investigation. I'm glad that Jimmy is not on the list," he added. "I really am."

Kimmel’s statement regarding Rodgers’ allegation reads:

"I'm not on the list. I was not on a plane or an island or anything ever, and I suggested that if Aaron wanted to make false and very damaging stat ements like that, we should do it in court so that he can share his proof with a judge."

We will see if there is more to come regarding Aaron Rodgers' dispute with Jimmy Kimmel.