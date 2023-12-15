"Convinced some teams do it on purpose": Hockey fans livid at Wild singer's "disgraceful" rendition of Canadian national anthem

In a recent clash between the Calgary Flames and the Minnesota Wild, hockey fans witnessed a cringe-worthy moment during the singing of the Canadian national anthem, sparking outrage among spectators and triggering a wave of criticism on social media.

The incident, which unfolded before the puck dropped, involved a US singer associated with the Minnesota Wild, who faltered in the rendition of "O Canada." As the anthem progressed, it became evident that the singer had missed not just a word or two but had skipped an entire two lines of the anthem.

Jason Gregor, the host of the Jason Gregor Show, took to Twitter to express his frustration, saying:

"It is embarrassing how many US singers don’t know the words to O’Canada. Teams should be embarrassed trotting out people who don’t respect the country enough to learn the words. What a joke. Twice in a week."

Gregor's sentiments reflected a growing concern among fans about the repeated instances of anthem mishaps.

The missed lines in question, "With glowing hearts we see thee rise, The True North strong and free!" are integral to the anthem, symbolizing the pride and strength of Canada. Fans, already sensitive to the significance of national anthems, were quick to voice their displeasure on social media platforms.

One disgruntled hockey fan expressed frustration, stating:

"I'm convinced some teams do it on purpose, absolutely embarrassing. I'm at the point where I wish they didn't even do the national anthems."

Another fan, echoing the sentiment of many, condemned the incident as:

"This is disgraceful and not funny"

A third hockey fan chimed in, expressing a sense of weariness with the recurrence of anthem blunders throughout the season, saying:

"Man, I feel like that has happened way too often this season."

As hockey fans continue to voice their discontent, It prompts questions about the selection and preparation of anthem singers.

More on the Canadian national anthem, Hockey fans are concerned about

"O Canada," the Canadian national anthem, originated in 1880 for Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, commissioned by Lieutenant Governor Théodore Robitaille. Calixa Lavallée composed the music, with French lyrics by Sir Adolphe-Basile Routhier.

Translated to English in 1906, Robert Stanley Weir's 1908 version gained popularity and formed the basis for the official English lyrics. Weir's lyrics were revised thrice, including a 2018 update for gender neutrality.

Serving as a de facto anthem from 1939, it officially became Canada's national anthem in 1980 under the National Anthem Act, receiving royal assent on July 1, coinciding with Dominion Day (now Canada Day) celebrations.